Daily Voice | Earnings growth expectations for FY24 should be revised down, says UTI AMC fund manager

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 23, 2023 / 06:37 AM IST

Amit Premchandani of UTI AMC is positive on healthcare sector given that healthcare expenditure to GDP for a country like India is still pretty low.

Amit Premchandani of UTI AMC

At the start of FY23, the Street expected a 15% earnings growth, but the final outcome was only around 7-8%. In this context, Amit Premchandani from UTI AMC is concerned that the Street's expectation of 20%-plus earnings growth for FY24 may need to be revised downwards.

"The market is a function of earnings growth and multiples. Although multiples have corrected, earnings expectations have not," he said in an interview with Moneycontrol. "I believe the market will remain volatile over the next few months, given the global macro factors and the earnings cycle in India."

Edited excerpts:

Do you believe valuations have corrected to a point where FII inflows will now sustain?