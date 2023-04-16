 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Don't see broad-based earnings downgrade, only companies linked to external factors may be impacted in FY24, says investment banking head at Equirus

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 16, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST

Bhavesh Shah believes India is at the cusp of becoming a Goldilocks economy, where inflation is under control and domestic drivers supported by external recovery deliver a strong period of growth

The government's thrust on capex is not just for a single year, but is a multi-year focus. "Serious tailwinds can be seen in the manufacturing and industrial sectors, which investors could take advantage of by making selective bets in the space," Bhavesh Shah, Managing Director & Head - Investment Banking at Equirus, said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

About earnings, he said, "One need not expect a broad-based earnings downgrade in FY23-24. Certain sectors or companies, especially those linked to external factors, may see some downgrades."

With over 22 years of experience in investment banking, Shah believes India's growth potential seems to indicate that it is at the cusp of becoming a Goldilocks economy, where inflation is under control and domestic drivers supported by external recovery deliver a strong period of growth. In addition, political stability and government reform offer strong support, he says.

Q: What could be the safest investment bet among sectors now, considering the current domestic and global environment?