Daily Voice | Don't see broad-based earnings downgrade, only companies linked to external factors may be impacted in FY24, says investment banking head at Equirus

The government's thrust on capex is not just for a single year, but is a multi-year focus. "Serious tailwinds can be seen in the manufacturing and industrial sectors, which investors could take advantage of by making selective bets in the space," Bhavesh Shah, Managing Director & Head - Investment Banking at Equirus, said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

About earnings, he said, "One need not expect a broad-based earnings downgrade in FY23-24. Certain sectors or companies, especially those linked to external factors, may see some downgrades."

With over 22 years of experience in investment banking, Shah believes India's growth potential seems to indicate that it is at the cusp of becoming a Goldilocks economy, where inflation is under control and domestic drivers supported by external recovery deliver a strong period of growth. In addition, political stability and government reform offer strong support, he says.

Q: What could be the safest investment bet among sectors now, considering the current domestic and global environment?

India continues to be a sweet spot as an investment destination given the growth trajectory, stable governance, and strong balance sheets. However, global uncertainties and instances such as the collapse of international banks, inflation, and geopolitical tensions will continue to trigger volatilities in Indian markets as liquidity ebbs and flows.

Given the above, domestic consumption related sectors show promise, and government capex-driven sectors like railways and roads have a lot of upside potential as well. The government's thrust on capex is not just for a single year, but is a multi-year focus. Serious tailwinds can be seen in the manufacturing and industrials sector, which investors could take advantage of by making bets in the space.

Q: Do you see a strong revival in primary markets in the second half of CY23? What could be the total fund raising via IPOs in the current calendar year?

Issuers are going through a mindset reset when it comes to capital market fundraising. Given the long lead-time from thought to execution in capital markets fundraising, and the shift in the market that has happened from 2021 till now, issuers are recalibrating their issue sizes and valuation expectations to adjust to new market realities. The other challenge has been the actual numbers delivered in FY22-23, with inflationary pressures and growth below expectations.

A lot of this recalibration is underway and as companies start delivering on numbers, we can see issuers tapping into the investment inflows that are being witnessed.

Given the frugality in the first quarter, expect CY23 to be in line with last year given muted activity in several months last year too.

Q: Do you expect significant earnings downgrades in the first quarter of FY23-24?

One need not expect a broad-based earnings downgrade. While certain sectors or companies may see some downgrades, especially those which are linked to external factors, two factors could halt a broad-based decline. First, a decline in input costs which are not getting passed on to customers (evidenced by the WPI declining while the CPI remains sticky) could protect margins, and secondly, domestic demand appears resilient for now. There aren’t any signs of demand slowing down. Overall, there could be pockets of earnings downgrades but it may not be broad-based.

Q: Which sectors could participate in the next bull run of the equity markets?

The last couple of decades have seen the services sector contribute significantly to India's GDP growth. The next couple of decades may belong to manufacturing. So, sectors that benefit from the government's thrust on infrastructure and global shifts in manufacturing preferences could participate in the next bull run as global scenarios stabilise.

Q: Your thoughts on the auto ancillary space related to electric mobility?

In FY22-23, electric vehicle (EV) sales crossed the one million mark for the first time, registering a growth of 58 percent over FY21-22. Within the EV space, growth has been faster in the two-wheeler segment.

The share of electric two-wheelers in the total two-wheeler market stood at nearly 6 percent in March, the highest in FY22-23. Auto ancillary companies which undertook initiatives to cater to these markets early on, first the two-wheeler segment and then the passenger vehicle segment, would continue to do well. The battery cells are largely imported as of now. We will be seeing faster indigenisation of the same in a couple of years.

Q: Do you think economic growth may be higher than the 6.5 percent estimated by the RBI for FY23-24?

India's growth potential seems to indicate that it is at the cusp of becoming a Goldilocks economy, where inflation is under control and domestic drivers supported by external recovery deliver a strong period of growth. In addition, political stability and government reform offer strong support.

For FY23-24, RBI's estimates were recently revised marginally upwards, from 6.4 to 6.5 percent. This could get tested with oil prices, monsoons, and the overall global macro environment. While these are downside risks, even amid last year’s volatility we have seen domestic demand and growth holding up very well, to the extent that India was noted as the shining star by the rest of the world. Therefore, if the downside risks do not play out, there is potential to realise RBI’s growth targets.

