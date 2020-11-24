DAILY VOICE | Don’t ignore the economy-linked sectors in 2021: Vinay Paharia of Union AMC

We think the economy-linked sectors may experience strong earnings growth in the near term as the economy recovers, Vinay Paharia, Chief Investment Officer, Union Asset Management Company said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Here are edited excerpts from the interview:

Q) In the run-up to Diwali 2020, govt released two stimulus packages to boost growth and revive the investment cycle—do you think it is enough?

A) Given the weak economic environment for FY21 and the restrained fiscal condition, we believe the Government is doing its best to drive growth in a sustainable manner.

Hence, the focus has been on capital creation and employment generation; which will in turn increase income levels and drive private expenditure.

We consider these measures as important catalysts for driving economic growth for years to come. While they may not provide benefits in the near term, they will likely have a lasting positive effect on the economy.

Q) Which sectors are likely to benefit the most from the stimulus packages unveiled by the Government in the run up to Diwali 2020?

A) In line with the AtmaNirbhar mission, the domestic manufacturing industry has been the main focus of these measures; being implemented through the production linked incentive (PLI) schemes.

And within manufacturing, mobiles, automobiles, and automobile components have received higher incentives. Other benefiting sectors are pharmaceutical drugs, telecom & networking products, electronic goods/technology, food processing, textiles, etc.

Apart from the PLI schemes, the government has also announced measures to support real estate, agriculture, and infrastructure development.

Q) What is your message to investors for SAMVAT 2077? Outlook for markets?

A) Our advice to investors is to allocate a proportion of their assets to equities based on their risk appetite and investment horizon. However, they need to stay invested for a fairly long period of time.

They should avoid both Greed (buying due to fear of missing out) and Fear (selling in a panic). They should take advice from a professional financial advisor and adhere to their investment goals through the ups and downs of the market.

According to our research, Markets follow Fair Values over the medium to long term. Based on our internal analysis, the markets are now trading near its current Fair Value. This value is likely to compound in the medium term, driven by economic growth.

We expect market returns to be in line with Fair Value growth and hence are moderately optimistic about investing into Indian equities with a medium to long term time horizon.

Q) Which sectors likely to hog the limelight in SAMVAT 2077?

A) We expect sectors like IT and Telecom to do well in the medium term. The IT sector has seen a meaningful rise in demand for IT services due to the ongoing pandemic.

Companies are accelerating their IT spend, which is now for survival and not just for growth. Telecom sector is expected to witness benefits of consolidation and a rise in demand due to increased data consumption by both consumers and enterprises.

Q) FIIs have turned aggressively bullish on Indian markets especially in November which powered Sensex, and Nifty to record highs. Do you think the trend will continue?

A) We cannot predict liquidity flows. However, generally, it has been seen that money flows wherever there is return potential. Hence, if our markets offer superior return potential, we should not worry too much about liquidity flows.

Q) Markets hit fresh record highs but MF data suggest that SIP are still falling off. Do you think some of the retail investors have missed the bus who have stopped their SIPs? How are you analyzing the data?

A) We think that Indian retail investors have shown reasonable maturity during the market volatility last year. We have not seen en masse redemptions despite significant drawdowns experienced during the year.

Our advice to investors is to remain invested in markets for a long time period and not be worried about short term fluctuations.

Q) Economic recovery is visible at least on paper and Moody’s recent commentary on India’s GDP confirms the sentiment. Do you think economy-linked sectors will be the winners in the near future?

A) We think the economy linked sectors may experience strong earnings growth in the near term as the economy recovers. However, the market performance is likely to be driven by fair value growth, which is different for different sectors and is not necessarily linked to near term earnings growth.

Disclaimer: The views expressed or statements made in this document are purely the views of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of either Union Asset Management Company Private Limited or its affiliates. The views, facts and figures in this document are as of 17th November 2020, unless stated otherwise.

Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.