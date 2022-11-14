 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Despite recent run-up, this investment strategist sees PSU bank valuations reasonable

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 14, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST

Overall, the Q2 results have not seen any material downgrades in consensus earnings estimates of Nifty EPS for FY2023 & FY2024, says Gaurav Dua of Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Gaurav Dua is the Senior VP, Head – Capital Market Strategy & Investments, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

With new upcycle in auto sector, Gaurav Dua of Sharekhan by BNP Paribas believes auto and auto ancillary stocks have lot of catch up to do with benchmark indices.

He further believes that auto could lead the next phase of rally along with banks and engineering companies.

On the PSU banks, despite the recent run up, the Senior VP and Head – Capital Market Strategy at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas believes many PSU banks are still available at very reasonable valuation and leave scope for decent appreciation from here.

Hence, "we expect PSU banks to outperform in the coming quarters also," says Gaurav with over 20 years of work experience covering equity research, asset management and investment strategy.

Do you think dollar--rupee volatility is the biggest concern for IT stocks? How should one approach the space now?

Rather the forex fluctuations, the rising interest rate and slowing economic growth in US & Europe is the biggest concerns weighing down the IT stocks since beginning of this year. We believe that bulk of the adjustment in valuations is behind us now and we have neutral view on the sector.