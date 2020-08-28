DAILY VOICE | Create ‘Bharat-centric’ portfolio with FMCG, infra & healthcare: Ankit Agarwal of Alankit Ltd

In the present circumstances, utilities and packaging businesses should do okay because a number of companies in the space cater to essential needs while multiplex and other real estate plays will take time to recover unless they get special stimuli, Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director at Alankit Ltd, says in an interview to Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

A) This will typically depend on the investor's risk profile and investment goals—so one should always consult a financial adviser before making portfolio-allocation decisions. However, in general, we have seen investors allocate an average 15-20 percent of their portfolio to global markets.

A) The risks associated with any equity market are also associated with the global markets—both systemic and non-systemic risks. For Indian investors, the INR:USD rate is an additional source of risk.

A) Valuations were suppressed because companies were finding it hard to cope with rapid policy changes (such as those made in GST and due to demonetisation) but with time, companies are finally able to react efficiently.

Also, the recent policy decisions with respect to economic stimulus during COVID-19 are also supposed to have a positive impact on the market over the next few months.

A) Utilities and packaging should do okay because a number of companies in that space cater to the essential needs of customers. Multiplex and other real estate plays will take time to recover unless they get special stimuli.

A) FMCG, infrastructure, healthcare (are the stocks) with which one can create a ‘Bharat-centric’ portfolio.

A) At least in the US, there is still room if one looks at specific stocks and not just the whole market in its entirety. Markets have generally been very unpredictable, so it's hard to bet with surety.

Some of the companies (such as tech, pharma, energy) which led the US boom in the last few months seem to have more headroom as they are effectively able to cater to the changing lifestyles of the end-consumers.

