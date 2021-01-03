DAILY VOICE | COVID-19 surcharges likely in Budget 2021, says Umesh Mehta of Samco Group

Umesh Mehta

Umesh Mehta of Samco Group, who has over 20 years of experience in the capital market, is of the view that the Indian government is in a need of funds due to the spend on COVID-19 vaccine and the loss of revenue, and we might not get an investor-friendly Budget. He further added that we could see some COVID-19 surcharges in the upcoming Budget.

Mehta heads the research at SAMCO Group.

Here are edited excerpts from his interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand:

Q) A historic week for Indian markets as Nifty50 surpassed 14,000 while the Sensex is on the verge of crossing 48,000. What led to the price action, and what is your outlook for the year 2021?

A) The Nifty50 surpassed 14,000 making new highs on the back of high liquidity, US government stimulus package, and expectations of a good Union Budget.

It is expected that year 2021 would see the ground-level economy returning back to normalcy. But, the stock market may not show the same kind of buoyancy given that the market has already run ahead of its fundamentals.

Therefore, the year 2021 may be the period where one would see the stock market and real economy aligning with each other.

Q) The year 2020 has been a terrific year for equity markets with 15% gain, but less than Gold, Silver or even copper that rallied more than 20% in the same period. How is 2021 likely to pan out for precious metals?

A) Precious metals surged at the start of the pandemic as investors flocked towards safe-haven assets amidst uncertainty over the global economy.

However, improving prospects for a faster recovery now is reducing the demand for such assets. Prices are expected to remain stable or slightly lower in the year 2021 as the global economy recovers.

However, if inflationary tendencies emerge then precious metals would emerge as a favorite asset class for investments.

Q) As we enter January – the countdown for Budget has already begun. Do you think this could lead to some volatility or maybe even selloff as we trade at the higher end of the valuations?

A) Definitely markets will witness high volatility as the budget day comes closer by. Market participants should be prepared for a roller-coaster ride.

Investors will closely watch the government’s move to set the road map for sustained growth. A poor budget will lead to a sell-off, whiles a good budget will lead to further gains.

Q) What are your expectations from the Budget or any measures that would cheer investors?

A) As Covid-19 struck the global economy in the year 2020, the Indian Government is in need of funds and we might not get an investor-friendly budget. We could see some covid-19 surcharges being introduced.

Market participants would watch out for the progress and plans of the disinvestment targets by the Government to raise money.

Q) What is your outlook on the small & midcap space for the year 2021?

A) As the benchmark indices touched their all-time highs there is a clear chance that 2021 could be the year of Mid & Small cap indices. There is still a lot of catching up left as far as broader markets are concerned, given the underperformance of mid & small-cap indices during the last three years.

As the economy recovers, the growth cycle is expected to resume and the performance of mid & small-cap space will gather more steam on the back of price and valuation comfort coupled with robust institutional inflows.

Q) What are your top investment ideas?

A) Quarterly results will keep markets buzzing over the coming weeks; however markets are likely to dance to the tune of budgetary expectation rather than India Inc.’s quarterly earnings performance.

Investors would benefit from accumulating quality businesses in IT, real estate, and cyclical sectors. Investors are advised to primarily stick to good quality large names rather than opting for second quality stocks on the pretext of lower valuation or catch-up rally.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.