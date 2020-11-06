DAILY VOICE | Consumption, beaten down sectors of 2020 to do well in Samvat 2077: Santosh Joseph of Germinate Wealth

The revival of consumption and resuming of a normal economy with vaccine news should help the consumer sector recover. Apart from this, the beaten-down sectors in the past year are likely to see more action as they turn attractive, Santosh Joseph, CEO, and Founder, Germinate Wealth Solutions LLP said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpts:

Q) Narendra Modi assured the people of India that the economy is on track, and he is optimistic of reaching the $5 trillion economic target by 2024. What are your views?

A) It is an optimistic target but won’t be easy, we need many levers to work in tandem for this- the Govt, private and public must be in synchrony. We have seen the resilience of our economy to withstand global and local challenges and emerge stronger, we do have a very favorable demographic advantage in the global context.

Santosh Joseph Founder & Managing Partner|Germinate Wealth Solutions LLP

The growth of entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship is also encouraging, we have so many unicorns budding out of India and many Indian companies are becoming global industry leaders. We are closer to this goal today than ever before.

Q) Much emphasis was given to attracting global funds into India. Which all sectors are likely to benefit the most from such a surge?

A) Services industries and those which already have a structured set up will first benefit, while other sectors like manufacturing will benefit with a lag effect. The funds won’t come in at once.

They will have to be attracted by enterprising companies, entrepreneurs and Govt initiatives.

Q) In the run-up to Diwali – how do you sum up SAMVAT 2076? What were the important developments from stock market perspective?

A) The most important aspect of the past year has been the resilience of the retail investor. We have seen subdued redemptions as compared to past market corrections, record inflows, and new accounts, and greater participation in risk assets.

We may have finally begun to see the Indian retail investor build up a risk appetite, more so in a volatile year like this.

Q) What are your expectations from SAMVAT 2077 from a market point of view?

A) I would be happy to see markets and the economy consolidate and normalize, with the recovery of demand and earnings growth revival, any boom would be a welcome bonus.

Q) Which will do better in the next one year – largecap, mid & smallcap? And why?

A) I would think Mid and small caps have a better chance to do better over the next 12 months. The markets have been extremely polarized globally and domestically, with just a handful of stocks keeping the markets ticking.

Deeper broader participation in the midcap & small-caps would restore the market balance.

Q) Which sectors according to you could do better in the next one year, and why?

A) Revival of consumption and resuming of a normal economy with vaccine news should help the consumer sector recover. Apart from this, the beaten-down sectors in the past year are likely to see more action as they turn attractive.

Q) Your top stock picks for SAMVAT 2077 which investors can look at buying now or on dips?

A) Tough call! Would stay away from recommending names. I would be happy to invest for myself and for investors in well-diversified Multicap funds and build an appetite for international exposure into emerging markets.

Q) Do you think earnings will recover by next Diwali? If yes, what are the factors which could fuel recovery?

A) I think so! Though it won’t be uniform, I am sure many sectors will emerge strong into the recovery and some sectors which were beaten will re-adjust and get better.

There is clearly some pent up demand. With a young and aspiring population we should see overall consumption and growth get back to normal sooner than one may imagine.

