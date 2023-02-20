 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Chances look very high of markets making new highs by second half, says this investment strategist

The inflation and interest rates are nearing a peak, India is in an election year with efforts of the Government to demonstrate visible progress on the ground to close out its last year of two terms with a bang.

Both the inflation and the interest rates are nearing a peak in India a year ahead of the general elections with efforts of the government to showcase visible progress on the ground to close out its last year of two terms with a bang, Vikas V Gupta, CEO and Chief Investment Strategist of OmniScience Capital, says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

The US elections are also coming up in 2024. "The clouds of recession are now receding and chances of a positive GDP in 2023 in the US and 7 percent-plus in India look quite high. With all the firings in the US, the earnings are also likely to come out higher," he says.

All this is likely to result in positive sentiment, he feels. Hence, by the second half, we believe that the chances are very high that the markets will start creating new highs, says the ace finance expert backed by nearly 20 years of experience in capital markets. Excerpts from the interview:

Given the hawkish tone of Fed officials, do you think the terminal rate forecast is likely to get further push towards 5.75-6 percent? When can be the possible last rate hike by the Fed and what is the worrying factor for the Fed?