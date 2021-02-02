DAILY VOICE | Budget 2021 has set the tone for economy for next 2-3 years: Harshad Chetanwala of MyWealthGrowth

This Budget is forward-looking and sets the tone for the next 2 – 3 years. It re-emphasizes the potential of India as an economy and highlights the growth prospects of investing in India, Harshad Chetanwala, Co-Founder- MyWealthGrowth.com said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Sunil Matkar.

Edited excerpts:

Q) What is your reading on Union Budget 2021 and is it really a game-changer one? Have the budget met your expectations? What is your rating out of 10?

A) The budget has been in the right direction and it does have its heart in the right place as it clearly spells out its focus on growth and development.

The emphasis on Health and Infrastructure are key for our economy from a growth perspective. An increase in infrastructure spending will drive growth, increase employment and boost overall consumption.

The firm stand and plans on divestment and monetization of certain PSUs look very promising for our economy for which we have waited for a very long time. I would rate 8 out of 10.

Q) What are the announcements in the budget which surprise as well as hurt you?

A) I think after years there has been a budget that has a clear and strong objective behind it. We see a clear focus on development across different sectors from the announcements made during the budget. Hence, there is nothing really that is hurting about this budget in the true sense at present.

Q) What are those key sectors that you would benefit the most from this budget and what are stocks to look at?

A) Overall, if the economy does well every sector does well. Some of the sectors that could do well are banks, consumer discretionary, capital goods, and infrastructure.

Even the insurance sector has got a huge boost with FDI increased from 49% to 74% at the same time the proposal to remove tax benefit U/S 10 (10D) for new ULIPs with a premium over Rs.2.5 Lac per annum come as negative news for the sector.

Q) What would be your investment strategy post-budget and what is your advise to retail investors? What is your view on the market?

A) This budget is a forward-looking budget that is setting the tone for the next 2 – 3 years. It re-emphasizes the potential of India as an economy and highlights the growth prospects of investing in India.

Usually, budgets do not matter much until there are elements of reform in it and this budget does have its focus on reforming the Indian economy.

It will have a positive impact on the stock market and should be much more rewarding when the proper execution of planned measures are taken up.

Q) What should be the portfolio allocation in terms of sectors after the budget? Also, what should be avoided sectors?

A) It is always better to be diversified rather than betting on particular sectors. Financial Services, Infrastructure and Auto sectors are some of the sectors where the allocation can be marginally increased.

I think this budget broadly touches almost all major sectors and has some announcements for most sectors.

Q) What are your expectations on RBI monetary policy scheduled to be held on Friday especially after budget?

A) RBI will continue to focus on the revival of the economy and boost consumption, just like what they have done throughout the pandemic. The budget is focused on long term growth and RBI will be complementing it in coming years.

Q) Should one start focussing on the auto space after the budget, scrappage policy, and January sales data?

A) The sales data for January for the auto sector has been encouraging and has signs of revival after very difficult times during Covid-19. With things quickly getting normalized, the demand for cars would increase.

The vehicle scrapping policy announced in the budget today will boost the overall auto sector in the coming days.

Q) Will the government achieve its divestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore including two PSU banks, 1 general insurance company? Government promise to complete LIC IPO in FY22? What could be those PSU banks?

A) The government has taken a firm and promising stand on divestment which is in the right direction. The government will be able to achieve the target of Rs.1.75 Lakh crore through divestment for which the execution of divestment will be crucial.

Along with these companies, there are other PSU companies that are part of a strategic divestment plan. There are many PSU banks at present and we will have to wait and watch to see which banks does the government take up for divestment, but the plan for divestment is a much-awaited and welcome decision.

