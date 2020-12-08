DAILY VOICE | Book Partial Profits To The Tune Of 25% As Nifty Scales Record Highs: Rajeev Srivastava Of Reliance Securities

We advise investors to book partial profits to the tune of 25% and create some cash pile to buy on declines and fresh investments should be committed in SIP mode, Rajeev Srivastava, Chief Business Officer at Reliance Securities said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpts:

Q) Historical week for Indian markets when Nifty50 broke above 13200 for the first time and Sensex surpassed 45000. What led to the price action on D-Street?

A) The monthly auto sales numbers reinforce the positive momentum at the start of the week to gain by 4.6 percent, breakdown of the dollar index at 2-year lows strengthened the metals sector to gain by 8.1 percent and the RBI monetary policy maintained its status quo on interest rates with an accommodative stance as expected with PSU Banks and Realty indices to gain by 9 percent and 8.5 percent respectively.

A) The crude prices are at a 3-quarter high and the crude oil inventories in the middle of the week will be important to watch and OPEC is likely to increase crude oil production from January 21.

The ECB interest rate decisions and the announcements with respect to the COVID vaccine will be other data points to track in the week.

Q) Which are the important levels that one should keep in mind on Nifty?

A) The Nifty closed at 13,258 levels up by 2.2 percent on a w-o-w basis and on the higher side 13550 will act as the monthly pivot resistance.

The current positive momentum can witness profit booking if we breach 12,950 levels on the downside as the monthly candle would start turning negative.

Q) The big outperformance came from the small & midcaps. What led to the price action and outlook for December? What does the chart suggest?

A) We have been maintaining a positive stance on midcaps and small caps since the start of the current quarter after a breakout from its 34-months quarter average near 17000 levels.

Midcaps has gained by 18.9 percent while Small caps by 15 percent over the past 2 months and we believe that the positive momentum will continue with intermediate resistance at 20,800 levels and 21,800 near the all-time high for the midcap index.

Q) Which are the top Vaccine play according to you that may get benefit the most and why?

A) We believe that one should trade with a basket of stocks or Pharma sector funds for the vaccine play as there are multiple news flow with respect to various stocks and the market size will be very huge for everyone to accommodate.

We shared our positive outlook last week for the Pharma sector and it has closed at a 52-weeks high and it will continue to outperform the broader markets as it has given a breakout after a consolidation of 3 months.

Q) What should be the trading strategy as Sensex climbs 45000 and Nity500 above 13200 – does it make sense to sit on some cash and book profits?

A) In terms of booking profit strategy one should regularly follow its individual risk profile assessment and needs of the investor. We have witnessed a V-shaped recovery and have witnessed a strong move across sectors and stocks from lower levels over the past 34 weeks.

Midcaps and Small caps have started to outperform the broader markets and will continue over the next few quarters. But we would advise to book partial profits to the tune of 25% and create some cash to buy in declines and fresh investments should be committed in SIP mode.

