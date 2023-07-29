Daily Voice | Big rerating unlikely for banking, but sector going to be consistent performer for many quarters, says this CIO

Banking sector going to be consistently performing good for many quarters

Shailendra Kumar, Chief Investment Officer and Co-founder at Narnolia Financial Services, has expressed his belief that a re-rating in the Indian markets is unlikely due to the current 24x trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) valuation. He shared this opinion in an interview with Moneycontrol.

According to him, over the next five years, as nominal GDP increases by 10 percent, Nifty earnings are expected to compound at a higher rate of approximately 14 percent, and market returns should mirror the growth of earnings.

Shailendra, who has more than 20 years of experience in fund management and investment advisory, believes that while a significant revaluation may not be in the cards, the banking sector is poised to continue performing consistently well over the coming quarters.

Do you expect the US Federal Reserve to go for one more rate hike in the rest of the calendar year after the July policy meeting?

During the May 2023 meeting, Powell indicated that the US Federal Reserve may take a pause in its actions. This decision was influenced by the fact that the CPI was decreasing, indicating controlled inflation, and there were also several bank defaults that required a pause. Looking back, it appears that the rate hikes did not have as significant an impact on the real economy as anticipated.

Additionally, the employment industry is thriving, instilling the US Federal Reserve with confidence to pursue further rate hikes. However, presently, despite the tapering inflation trajectory not being steep, we are noticing a decline that is appropriate. Consequently, I think that during the upcoming policy meetings in September and November of this year, there should either be a halt for both or a maximum of one 25bps increase.

Also read | L&T buyback | Can it continue to propel the stock higher?

History suggests that inflation normally bounces back after the first round of fall i.e. it usually makes multiple peaks before going for a long-term subdued phase. Hence even under a long pause, there would be sustained elevated interest rates for quite some time.

Do you expect a re-rating in the market from here on? Also, do you see the Nifty doubling in the next five years?

Indian markets are currently trading at 24x trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), so purely from a valuation point of view, a re-rating in the markets seems to be a low probability. I believe that the rally in Nifty will be driven by earnings growth and not the valuation re-rating and earning trajectory looks solid.

In the last 20 years, markets have moved up 20x. In April 2003, Nifty was at 950 levels, and now we are nearing 20,000 levels. Indian macro economy now is much superior to what it was say 20 years back and this gives us enough confidence that markets should yield better returns than what it has given in the last 20 years.

Also read | Concord Biotech IPO opens on August 4: Key things to watch out

For the next 5 years, as nominal GDP grows by 10 percent, Nifty earnings should compound at a higher rate by ~ 14 percent and the market returns should be similar to earnings growth. However, there will be plenty of opportunity outside of Nifty for phenomenal growth and re-rating especially in the Mid and small cap space.

Do you see significant improvement in margins in September quarter earnings?

Since September last year, margins have continuously improved. Commodity prices have cooled off, power costs have come down and P&L has seen the benefits of operating leverage with continuous high sales growth.

The net margins of Nifty500 have recovered from single digit to high teens. Even IT sector, where the margin compression was there due to high wage hikes has recovered. The base impact of sharp cost escalation during 2022 has largely played out. Now, from here on, we expect this strong margin to sustain.

What is your reading on the management commentary in the ongoing earnings season?

The earnings season is still on. Large part of IT companies and banks are out with numbers. IT managements have highlighted an uncertain environment and this was evident in large companies even lowering their guidance. Banks are showing confidence on the back of high loan growth and low credit costs.

Also read | GST Council likely to clarify definition of online gaming on August 2

Some managements are suggesting that this period of low credit costs is being utilized for technology upgradation and some capex. L&T on the infra side has given confidence of a huge order book for the sector.

The 2-wheeler automobile companies have suggested a not so aggressive growth as rural still has not picked up and urban growth is on the back of premiumisation. The earnings season for us is that the growth is stable and largely as per our expectations. Markets had a run just pre-earnings season, so a cool-off post-earnings is understandable.

Do you expect big re-rating in the banking space?

After a tepid growth in the loan book in the past 10 years, we are again seeing a period of high credit growth. The NPA issue is far behind. NIM is expected to remain compressed for some quarters going ahead as liability repricing is happening.

So on the one hand, a high loan growth with good asset quality and on the other hand a falling NIM for the short term put the Banking and Financials sector as a consistent performer. A big rerating doesn’t look on the cards but the sector is going to be consistently performing well for many quarters.

Are you gung-ho on the electric vehicle space?

In the electric vehicle (EV) particularly 2-wheeler space, the last one year has been a very good year in terms of growth. In FY21, 2-W EV volume was 44,000, FY22- 2,50,000, FY23- 7,28,000 and in 3M FY24- 2,05,000.

In the 4-wheeler EV space, there is not much improvement as such. In the electric vehicle space, we prefer auto components which are suppliers to the industries as we are seeing many companies which are increasing their pocket share by providing bundled products. The export market also is huge with immense opportunities.

Your take on the consumer sector?

Consumer is a much diversified sector and each segment will behave differently. On the FMCG side, the volume growth story is played out as the penetration is high and premiumization is happening slowly. There is some opportunity in the food segment for higher penetration which will drive volume growth.

In the consumer durable segment, competition is very high, penetration is also very high. In spite, we like this segment as once the per capita income grows for the country, this segment has a lot of room for premiumisation.

There are some newer products and services that are becoming popular and growth opportunities are available but we need to be selective as valuation is high in some cases.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.