Daily Voice | BFSI, IT, Capital Goods & Export led manufacturing sectors look attractive after recent correction, says this fund manager

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 25, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST

Some of the consumer facing companies have also seen valuation normalizing during the recent market corrections, the expert told Moneycontrol.

Jaiprakash Toshniwal of LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management

"We believe there is still time for a pause in rate hike as all three variables - CPI inflation, core inflation and Rupee depreciation - are still above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) comfort level," said Jaiprakash Toshniwal, Senior Equity Research Analyst & Fund Manager – Equity at LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Toshniwal said he also feels that the RBI is expected to follow into the steps of the United States' Federal Reserve -- which in its recent FOMC has indicated no sign of pause.

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT), Capital Goods and Export led manufacturing sectors are among the few which look attractive after recent correction, he feels. Here are edited excerpts of our interview with Toshniwal, who has more than 13 years of experience in equity research and fund management.

Primary market has lost enthusiasm in first quarter of this calendar year. Do you think the companies, which have permission from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to go ahead, will come with reasonable valuations considering the current equity market environment?