DAILY VOICE | Bet on mid & smallcaps in Samvat 2077; 5 stocks to buy on dips: Rahul Sharma of JM Financial

A) Time and again India has proved its resilience towards global shock and emerged stronger like the Phoenix - be it the 2008 Global Recession or the current 2020 Global Pandemic.

The strong demand and higher percentage of promising youth have been the key driving force of the Indian Economy. Among all BRICS countries, India is a strategically better fit for all Global Companies.

India has jumped up in the ease of doing business ranking globally underpinned by its improved logistics, strong infrastructure growth, and focus on strong governance.

Global Perception towards India has changed and now we are not just a service provider but a mix of service & manufacturing centre.

Q) Much emphasis was given on attracting global funds into India. Which all sectors likely to benefit the most from such a surge?

A) A significant jump in the size of the economy translates to a similar jump in household income as well. Therefore, consumer sectors should do quite well.

At the same time, in a demand deficient world, investors are looking for consumption stories to invest in. India is also opening its sectors, welcoming investments and reforming factors market: land, labour, and capital.

The digital economy is picking up in a big way. This means, apart from consumer sectors financial services and digital services can do extremely well. Sectoral demand - Auto, Telecom, etc are on an uptrend as the growth story of 130+ billion people country is intact.

A V-shape recovery seems to be around the corner. Banking, being the backbone of any growth story for the sovereign, is improving for India, and focus on transparency, technology, and proper Credit Risk Management has recently increased.

Q) In the run-up to Diwali – how do you sum up SAMVAT 2076? What were the important developments from stock market perspective?

A) FII’s have pumped in more than Rs. 35,000 Crs. in the cash segment after the major pull-out in March 2020. DII’s have been regularly booking profits at higher levels but it is FII’s who have helped the markets stay up in the run-up towards 12,000.

The two most important events of 2020 are unfolding as we enter into the month of November – The All-important US Elections and the possible approval of a vaccine.

Samvat 2076 has been quite an eventful one where we witnessed one of the sharpest & fastest bear market followed by a recovery that surprised quite a lot of people.

The global equity markets have been flushed with abundant liquidity through fiscal and monetary policies by central banks across the globe.

Q) What are your expectations from SAMVAT 2077 from market point of view?

A) The most surprising part of the ongoing pandemic in India is a decreasing Covid number as we have opened our economy more and more. This should bode well for the fight against the virus and with the possibility of a vaccine approval around the corner should play out well.

We believe that most of the negativity is factored in the current prices and the new year should bring in some more stability to the equity markets as compared to Samvat 2076.

US Elections would be playing an important role in the next few days but we suppose eventually it should be positive as long as any of the presidential candidates get a clear victory.

Technically, markets are placed well, and having spent some time in the last two months around the 11,800 mark makes the overall trend healthier.

Based on the charts, we expect Nifty to remain in an uptrend as long as 11,400 is honoured. If US Elections & vaccine development & distribution goes as planned, then the current all-time high could be challenged soon.

Q) Which will do better in the next one year – largecap, mid & smallcap? And why?

A) Midcaps have seen a good amount of interest, especially in the recovery with the risk appetite returning in small caps in the June-July-August period. Markets have shown some polarised behaviour in the last few weeks, however, we expect broad-based action to be back once Nifty crosses the psychological 12,000 mark.

Midcaps and Small Caps still have a long way to go especially on the multi-year time frames. After a brief pause in the last two months, we expect the uptrend to continue in next year.

Dips can be used to buy quality mid and small stocks as the larger trend of both Mid & Small Cap Indices is positive.

Q) Which sectors according to you could do better in the next one year, and why?

A) Banking stocks which were major laggard in the entire run-up but have now caught up especially Private Banks. We expect BFSI, Cement, Insurance, and Auto to do well in the next one year.

Q) Your top stock picks for SAMVAT 2077 which investors can look at buying now or on dips?

Q) Do you think earnings will recover by next Diwali? If yes, what are the factors which could fuel recovery?

A) Earnings could recover led by better demand scenario in various consumption-led sectors. Lower interest rates also will help higher PAT growth.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.