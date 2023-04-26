Daily Voice | Banks offer decent risk-reward, valued at mid-cycle valuations despite accelerating earnings, says Rahul Singh of Tata MF

"Banks are valued at mid-cycle valuations even as the earnings are accelerating and thus offer decent risk-reward," Rahul Singh, CIO-Equities at Tata Mutual Fund says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

He further says manufacturing and infrastructure can be the other sector that can benefit from accelerating growth and earning upgrades although valuations in certain cases have already re-rated.

On the economic growth, Rahul with over 27 years of investment experience feels the outlook in the medium to long term is likely to be driven by investment cycle in equal measure in addition to consumption. This typically leads to broad-based recovery in the markets, he says.

Q: Do you think India's growth is likely to take a breather in 2023 to adjust to slowing global growth?

Sunil Shankar Matkar