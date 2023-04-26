Daily Voice | Banks offer decent risk-reward, valued at mid-cycle valuations despite accelerating earnings, says Rahul Singh of Tata MF

Rahul Singh of Tata Mutual Fund

"Banks are valued at mid-cycle valuations even as the earnings are accelerating and thus offer decent risk-reward," Rahul Singh, CIO-Equities at Tata Mutual Fund says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

He further says manufacturing and infrastructure can be the other sector that can benefit from accelerating growth and earning upgrades although valuations in certain cases have already re-rated.

On the economic growth, Rahul with over 27 years of investment experience feels the outlook in the medium to long term is likely to be driven by investment cycle in equal measure in addition to consumption. This typically leads to broad-based recovery in the markets, he says.

Q: Do you think India's growth is likely to take a breather in 2023 to adjust to slowing global growth?

India is positioned at a very different point in the cycle with both bank and corporate balance sheets being much stronger than developed markets and the rest of EMs (emerging markets). In addition, there is a revival in private capex and household capex (real estate) due to a host of reasons like pent-up demand, energy transition, completion and rising importance in the global supply chain.

The inflation and rate cycle impact is likely to be less than in other markets. However, a sharp downturn in developed markets can still impose a breather on India's growth in 2023, albeit still higher than the rest of the world.

Q: Do you think the risk to earnings downgrades for FY24 still remains?

Risks are somewhat balanced today as input prices are easing which can support margins and cushion the downside on the topline. The banking sector looks poised to deliver good momentum (although slower than FY23) while IT can pose further downside risks. Urban consumption is tapering while the rural market attempts to recover gradually if monsoons are normal.

Q: Which are the three sectors/themes that can outperform in next few quarters?

Banks are valued at mid-cycle valuations even as the earnings are accelerating and thus offer decent risk-reward. Manufacturing and infrastructure can be the other sector that can benefit from accelerating growth and earning upgrades although valuations in certain cases have already re-rated.

Q: Do you think the expected election spending may lift demand for consumer staples?

The government has been focused on infrastructure spending in the last two budgets and has resisted the temptation of higher subsidies despite other state elections. We believe that this shift in the mix of fiscal deficit towards more capex can generate more sustainable long-term growth rather than immediate gratification.

Hence the lift in demand for consumer staples is likely to be more gradual and driven by other factors like non-agri growth, remittances and monsoons.

Q: What are the key factors or challenges to watch in the coming couple of quarters?

Key factors to watch mainly include the commodity/crude prices and any dislocation in the financial markets due to interest rates. While the former will impact India more, the latter can pose further challenges to the global equity markets.

Q: Do you expect the midcap and smallcap to outperform largecaps in the rest of the calendar year?

The economic growth outlook in the medium to long term is likely to be driven by the investment cycle in equal measure in addition to consumption. This typically leads to broad-based recovery in the markets as there is a greater representation of the beneficiaries in the mid and small caps.

In addition, the valuations relative to largecaps are somewhat in the neutral zone (unlike the peak of say 2017) which can lead to superior risk-reward in these segments.

