Daily Voice | Banks' earnings growth to remain strong YoY, but lower than FY22-FY23 levels, says this CIO

"Banks' results going forward will remain strong double-digit year-on-year growth but will not be like 30-40 percent growth as was the case in FY22/FY23," Shailendra Kumar, Chief Investment Officer at Narnolia Financial Services says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Apart from lending institutions like banks and non-banking financial companies, companies involved in manufacturing capex are also on strong footing in terms of earnings growth, he feels.

Shailendra Kumar, who has over two decades of experience in fund management & investment advisory believes electronic manufacturing is an upcoming strong growth sector. "There are now 3-4 listed companies available in this space for investments. But most of these companies are still into low-value addition depending on Chinese import for key components," he said.

Q: What are your broad expectations for banking sector earnings growth, especially after healthy growth in the past quarters?

In terms of exhibiting percentage year-on-year growth banks in general and PSU banks in particular presented excellent results during FY22 and FY23 on account of sharp fall in provisions for non-performing assets. Banks' results going forward will remain strong double-digit year-on-year growth but will not be like 30-40 percent growth as was the case in FY22/FY23.

For stock price performance going ahead, this should not be a deterrent as the loan book is growing at healthy double digits and credit costs are firmly under control. Some moderation is expected in net interest margin but that will happen very slowly over multiple quarters.

Q: Your take on the overall corporate earnings season?

Corporate earnings during the quarter (January-March FY23) are mostly in-line with expectations. During the first 3 quarters of last calendar 2022, Indian corporate margins had come down very sharply owing to high raw material inflation.

During October-December 2022 margins made their lows. Most of the corporate had cleared their high-cost inventory also during the last quarter and we were expecting sequential margin improvements this quarter and that is what companies have delivered.

Q: What is your reading on the consumption space earnings growth?

Consumer at best is a mixed picture right now. On aggregate revenue growth is in the high single-digit but that is more on account of pricing growth taken by companies, underlying volume growth is flat to the low single digits.

Some segments of consumer durables have done well but staples are still struggling for growth. Also, some segments like QSR (quick service restaurants) are struggling with their margins. In terms of stock performance Consumers will at best have single-digit appreciation lagging the broader market.

Q: Any thoughts on the commentary by manufacturing companies?

The most notable observation during FY23 was that none of the multi-national companies announced new capex for their Chinese operation while many MNCs that already have operations in India have undertaken large capex in India. This clearly suggests that China+1 is real and happening.

At the same time, this process is slow and gradual understandably so as China accounts for more than 28 percent of the world’s manufacturing right now.

Q: Sectors to bet on for the next one year?

Lending institutions –banks as well as non-banking financial companies are expected to deliver another year of strong earnings growth. Companies involved in manufacturing capex are also on strong footing.

Auto, auto-components, and hospitals are also expected to deliver strong earnings growth for the next year.

Q: Your take on the electronics manufacturing sector?

Electronic manufacturing is an upcoming strong growth sector. There are now 3-4 listed companies available in this space for investments. But most of these companies are still into low-value addition depending on Chinese import for key components.

But as the growth is very high, the sector will gradually mature. For investments, one needs to have a ‘buy on decline’ kind of strategy as at the current valuation margin of safety is not sufficient.

Q: Will the FII flow continue at the same pace in Indian equities, as we have seen in May so far?

2021 and 2022 were bad years for FII inflows. This was less due to any bigger concern for Indian markets and corporate earnings but more due to tightness in the global money-flow situation and rising interest rates. Now there appears a pause in the interest rate scenario.

Also with Nifty staying at similar levels for the last 18 months while earnings have continuously risen, valuation has become more attractive. We expect better FIIs flow going forward. In a structural sense, at the aggregate level, FIIs own a minuscule percentage of their entire corpus in India and as India is showing strong economic growth, there is a very high room for FII flows to improve in India in the years to come.

Q: Any thoughts on the US debt ceiling?

The debt ceiling issue has come up many times in the US since it was placed 100 years back. There is a very high probability that it would be raised again this time as has been the case in the past. Though, uncertainty around the event has always added volatility to financial markets. A structural bigger issue is how much it will curtail the fiscal space in the US and in turn growth. But here too, Indian companies are continuously gaining market share and that’s a natural hedge against any slowdown in developed market economies. So, for the Indian equity market, it’s at best a cyclical event only.

