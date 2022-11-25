 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | Banking sector set to outperform for rest of FY23 as system health at its best in decades, says Arun Malhotra of CapGrow Capital

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 25, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

The key financial metrics like NPA are likely to continue to improve in the rest of FY2023, backed by strengthened balance sheets and an improving credit demand outlook, especially for working capital, Arun Malhotra of CapGrow Capital says.

"The medium-term outlook for India remains relatively better. The structural shifts in India's economy have started yielding results," Arun Malhotra of CapGrow Capital Advisors says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

The manufacturing sector, driven by PLI (production-linked incentive) schemes and China + 1 factor, has pushed industrial growth, leading to higher capex and kick-start of the private sector investment cycle, the founding partner & portfolio manager says.

Malhotra, who has more than 28 years of experience in the Indian capital markets, believes the overall banking sector is set to outperform for the rest of FY2023, as the banking system's health continues to be at its best in decades.

Most of the global investment experts have an ‘overweight’ on banks. What are your thoughts and stance on the sector?

In the last decade banking system in India, especially PSU banks, was plagued with NPA (non-performing asset) issues, lower credit growth, and high credit costs. There has been a revival in economic activity post-Covid, rising discretionary spending, and a low-base effect.

The overall banking sector is set to outperform for the rest of FY2023 as the banking system's health continues to be at its best in decades. The key financial metrics like NPA are likely to continue to improve in the rest of FY2023, backed by strengthened balance sheets and an improving credit demand outlook, especially for working capital.