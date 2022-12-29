 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Aurum Capital's co-founder believes electric mobility themes can create multibaggers

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 29, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

"We do think 2023 should be a good year. But we must be extremely mindful of what we buy. It’s also important to know what to avoid," says Jiten Parmar of Aurum Capital.

Jiten Parmar of Aurum Capital

"We have avoided generic export pharma companies and IT services completely. IT services is something which we will look at once we have some more correction. We will wait for better value," Jiten Parmar, Co-founder of Aurum Capital told Moneycontrol in an interview.

However, the small case manager with more than two decades of experience in the capital markets likes 9 themes including banking & financials, capital goods, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

Regarding the Union Budget 2023, Parmar feels that it will be growth-oriented. "We expect thrust on infrastructure development," he said. Edited excerpts:

Should investors look at electric mobility themes to get multibagger returns in coming years?

Electric mobility is definitely a theme to look at. Adoption is definitely improving. 2-wheeler is where there has been the fastest adoption. And that will grow the most and the fastest. Followed by 3 wheelers and passenger vehicles. There are multiple ways to play this.

It could be OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), auto ancillaries, battery manufacturers, EMS manufacturers, and so on. Of course, amongst OEMs, time will tell who are the winners. Many big players are just testing the waters.