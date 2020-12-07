DAILY VOICE | As Nifty Heads Towards 13,500, Mid & Smallcaps To Play Catch Up: Sacchitanand Uttekar Of Tradebulls Securities

Sectoral rotation would remain the key for the ongoing major up move to progress well while the focus stays on quality & mega-caps to support from the back while their mid-cap peers catch up on their left out rally, Sacchitanand Uttekar, DVP – Technical (Equity), Tradebulls Securities said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpts:

Q) Historical week for Indian markets when Nifty50 broke above 13200 for the first time and Sensex surpassed 45000. What led to the price action on D-Street?

A) Indian markets are on a record-breaking spree as the bourses continued to scale towards new highs with record-high FPI inflow into the economy.

A fresh burst of optimism has been triggered by the emergence of several credible, effective coronavirus vaccine updates.

Expectations are high that the global economy is poised for a powerful rebound in 2021, as the pandemic would recede soon and with easy liquidity available thanks to extraordinarily aggressive stimulus measures by central banks, markets world over are scaling towards fresh life high.

All the major US indices have already surpassed their previous closing highs on the back of stimulus hopes as they have been betting hard that it will get a further relief package soon.

Q) Any important factors which investors should track in the coming week?

A) With the RBI’s monetary policy done this week now there are no major events lined up for the upcoming week but the important factor for the market would be the continuity in FIIs inflows as the dollar index continued to slip below its multi-year lows.

As long as FII inflows continue to remain strong, we may see the market holding on to its gain and making new highs. Any other potential vaccine development news will also give an extra boost to the market.

Q) Which are the important levels that one should keep in mind on Nifty?

A) Base seems firm now around 12,800 on the Nifty while the higher bounds keep gradually increasing towards 13,500.

Overall we continue to see headwinds only occurring at around the 13590 marks, and nothing before that. For the week the band continues to rest at 13040-13440.

Q) The big outperformance came from the small & midcaps. What led to the price action and outlook for December? What does the chart suggest?

A) Large-cap stocks seem to have taken a back seat as the action has now shifted towards mid-caps and small-cap stocks.