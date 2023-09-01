Daily Voice | Anirudh Garg of Invasset PMS lists four challenges to GDP growth

Anirudh Garg of Invasset PMS sees earnings risk for IT and oil & gas

After economy exhibiting remarkable resilience in Q1FY24, with a GDP growth rate of 7.8 percent, "challenges like El Nino's impact on monsoons, mining constraints, sluggish exports, and potential capex moderation before the Lok Sabha elections could moderate growth in upcoming quarters," Anirudh Garg, Partner & Head of Research at Invasset PMS says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

The Reserve Bank of India has projected a 6.5 percent growth for FY24.

The Chartered Accountant with a research background spanning over 15 years in the stock market sees earnings risk for IT and oil & gas in the forthcoming financial year, but for mid-small caps, he foresees promising two-year prospects, fueled by untapped potential and a potentially expansive rally ahead.

Q: What do you make out of Q1FY24 GDP numbers? Your outlook on September quarter numbers?

Amidst global challenges, India's economy exhibited remarkable resilience in Q1 FY24, with a GDP growth rate of 7.8 percent, the highest in four quarters. This was fueled by strong domestic demand, increased government capital expenditure, and improved investment activity. The services sector hit a 13-year peak in July according to S&P Global PMI.

Critical infrastructure sectors grew by 8 percent in July 2023, led by coal, oil, gas, steel, cement, and electricity. However, the overall core sector expansion slowed to 6.4 percent in April-July 2023-24 from 11.5 percent the previous year. The Reserve Bank of India projected a 6.5 percent growth for FY24, yet challenges like El Nino's impact on monsoons, mining constraints, sluggish exports, and potential capex moderation before the Lok Sabha elections could moderate growth in upcoming quarters.

Q: Do you think QSR (quick service restaurants) space is at risk now due to elevated earnings projections?

Investing in quick-service restaurant (QSR) stocks for long-term potential remains attractive despite trading below one-year high. The industry's strong demand momentum drives store expansion, fueled by shifting consumer preferences, India's favourable dynamics, and a focus on hygiene and value offerings.

This positions QSR firms for sustained mid to high single-digit same-store sales growth (SSSG). Leading QSR players are set to add 2,300 outlets with Rs 5,800 crore investment over FY23-25, funded by internal resources and recent fundraising.

Q: Are you worried about valuations in the broader markets (midcap and small caps)?

It's vital to contextualize market behaviour in recent decades. Despite apparent overvaluation signalled by traditional metrics like P/E and P/B ratios, deeper analysis is crucial. Market rallies historically alternate between two modes: Quality-Conscious Runs and Value-Conscious Runs.

The pattern spanning thirty years is evident: a value run from 1987 to 1992 disrupted by the Harshad Mehta Scam, followed by a quality run till the dot-com bubble. A value surge persisted until 2008's subprime crisis, succeeded by a decade-long quality rally till the 2020 COVID crisis.

Value-conscious runs favour midcaps/small caps, with sectors like capital goods and infrastructure thriving, driven by liquidity and growth. Conversely, Quality-Conscious Runs benefit largecaps, focusing on IT, pharma, and FMCG, marked by moderated growth and liquidity.

In the current **Value-Conscious Run** for midcaps/small caps, we anticipate intermittent corrections but foresee promising two-year prospects, fueled by untapped potential and a potentially expansive rally ahead.

Q: What are three parameters that support your investment thesis?

Investment strategy is meticulously shaped by key macroeconomic indicators, global trends, and intrinsic sector values. Central to our approach is capex-driven themes like defence, capital goods, and construction. We envision capex momentum as a self-propelling "Capex Wheel," initially triggered by governmental impetus and later sustained by private sector involvement. The Finance Minister's recent allocation reinforces our confidence, reminiscent of the strong rallies in FY05 and FY06.

Our bullish outlook on Indian manufacturing stems from various factors. With current manufacturing at 15.6 percent of GDP, proactive government initiatives and a changing global manufacturing landscape could elevate this to a quarter of GDP by 2030, propelling the economy to $10 trillion from $3.5 trillion.

Geopolitical tensions have spotlighted India as an attractive manufacturing hub due to democracy, a young population, and competitive wages, reducing reliance on the dollar. Lastly, India's evolving domestic consumption narrative emphasizes premiumization as economic benefits reach diverse socio-economic segments, promising increased profits for consumer-centric businesses.

Q: Do you expect further rerating in defence space?

India's defence sector is undergoing a transformative resurgence, propelled by domestic ambition and geopolitical realities. The strategic shift toward indigenization stands as a core driver, propelled by a focused government vision. The imperative for self-reliance is accentuated by India's positioning between an assertive China and a hostile Pakistan, amid global conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war and China's Taiwan stance.

The defence budget of $72.6 billion for 2023-24 underscores this urgency, with a rising proportion allocated to domestic procurement, indicative of India's commitment to self-sufficiency. Challenges persist in project execution, but favourable policies and initiatives like 'Make in India' and technology transfers foster industry growth.

With an estimated pipeline of $110 billion in the next 6-8 years and a strong revenue base, the defence sector's growth potential is substantial. As India recognizes the strategic imperative of self-reliance, significant valuation shifts are foreseeable, making the defence narrative more than a matter of national pride—it's a strategic necessity.

Q: Do you think the growth prospects are limited for the FMCG and chemical sectors for the next year or two?

FMCG and chemicals, sectors diverge in growth paths.

Chemicals: Historically cyclical and lacking strong brand loyalty, the chemical sector shifted in 2013 when China's environmental issues led to reduced production. India, leveraging lenient regulations and industrial capability, capitalized on this gap. Profitability surged for established players, but intensifying competition now pressures margins due to increased supply. Given these dynamics and rising inventories, we maintain caution and limited investment in chemicals.

FMCG: Contrarily, FMCG displays consistent growth, steady return on capital, and robust cash flows. Brands command loyalty and substantial market shares. With per capita income growth, premiumization trends, and India's economic expansion towards $8-$10 trillion, FMCG is positioned for steady gains. Despite not spearheading the market rally, FMCG benefits from India's consumption surge, making it a promising sector with enduring strengths and growth potential.

Q: Any sector that will face earnings risk in the rest of the financial year....

Two sectors we foresee encountering earnings risk in the forthcoming financial year are IT (information technology) and oil & gas.

IT sector: Its cycles are less stable than FMCG and less intense than commodities and capex. The pandemic triggered a surge in IT service demand, especially from developed regions like the US and Europe due to remote work. However, as normalcy returns and dependency lessens, the exceptional salary hikes during the pandemic could be a precursor to a slowdown. Amid Western concerns of inflation and growth, IT revenues might take time to rebound.

Oil & Gas sector: Geopolitical uncertainties complicate predictions despite expected softer oil prices. Post-pandemic instability from conflicts like Russia-Ukraine and US-China tensions adds volatility, raising the spectre of oil prices surpassing $100. With elections ahead, passing high oil costs to consumers might be avoided by the Indian government, straining entities like OMCs, ONGC, and Oil India. Global geopolitics intertwined with local electoral concerns make these sectors risk-laden in the next fiscal year.

