Daily Voice | Aniruddha Naha of PGIM MF sees definite signs of recession in the US next year, indicated by inverse yield curve

Aniruddha Naha, head of equity at PGIM India Mutual Fund, says that there are definite signs of a recession playing out in the US next year, indicated by an inverse yield curve.

"The negative spread between the 10-year and 2-year yield is an indication that rates are lower at the longer end than the shorter end. A steep correction in commodities is indicating lower demand," Naha reasoned in an interview.

The next couple of quarters are uncertain for corporate earnings, and "it is unlikely that we will see a big rally in the markets," said Naha. Edited excerpts:

Do you expect slowdown or recession in the US considering faster policy tightening by Federal Reserve?

There are definite signs of a recession playing out in the US next year as indicated by the inverse yield curve. The negative spread between the 10-year and 2-year yield is an indication that rates are lower at the longer end than the shorter end. A steep correction in commodities is indicating lower demand.

In a scenario of a slowdown or recession and lower inflation, as indicated by lower commodity prices, the central banker has to take a call on whether to prioritize inflation taming or ensuring a soft landing.

What are the factors to look at considering the current market movement, and do you expect any kind of big rally in the coming months?

Rather than predicting the market moves, if we try and focus on earnings, the trajectory is blurred for the next couple of quarters. Though demand continues to be robust across sectors, the input costs are seeing dramatic changes.

From the very high input costs which could have resulted in margin compression, the situation now is of companies probably facing inventory losses due to reduced raw material costs. Hence, in such a situation, where the next couple of quarters are uncertain, it is unlikely that we will see a big rally in the markets.

Do you think the consolidation in the information technology (IT) space will continue in the rest of the calendar year as well?

The valuation of the IT sector is more reasonable post the correction versus the last two years. The uncertainty in the US economy and the chances of a recession are creating a lot of jitters for the sector.

The long-term prospects of the sector continue to be good, it is the chances of a sudden slowdown which is creating concern.

The near-term results might not be a concern, the chances of a demand slowdown in case of a US recession will stop any near-term rally in the sector.

Considering the increasing awareness about equity markets and rising participation of domestic investors in the last couple of years, should the Indian equity markets really bother about Foreign Institutional Investment (FII) inflow now and going forward?

FII holdings continue to become a smaller portion of the overall equity holdings and domestics have continued to become a larger proportion of the holding. Though the relevance might have shrunk, it is always good to have a good diversified shareholding pattern.

What are your thoughts on the midcap space in the present market scenario?

Midcap funds have done reasonably well in the last 3 years. The last 6 months have been challenging, as has been the case with the overall market. There are good businesses and future market leaders in this segment, which lends long-term visibility to the segment. The midcap segment of the market has some very interesting future leaders across sectors, with strong fundamentals.

The next couple of quarters could remain challenging, but the return potential could be superior from these evolving businesses over a period. Our midcap fund is well placed to capture these opportunities as and when they arise and start playing out. The fund also has a decent exposure to small caps, which we believe gives the fund the opportunity to generate better returns vs the benchmark.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is still above 7 percent, much higher than RBI's targeted figure of 4 percent (+/- 2 percent). Do you think the inflation fears will die down by end of the September quarter?

The correction in commodity and energy prices augers well for inflation data going ahead. Though it might be very difficult to predict the exact time frame, given the correction in input prices, it would be logical to assume that inflation will tick downwards at some point of time in the near future.

What are the likely risk factors that are yet to be discounted or seen by the market?

We live in a very uncertain world. Other than the global health issue of COVID, the world continues to witness a conflict between two nations, which has ramifications for supply chains and commodities. The inflation figures around the world are at multi-decadal highs, forcing interest rates to move up. Central bankers all over are sharing their balance sheets at a time when global debt is at an all-time high. Also, tariffs and trade restrictions are putting increased challenges to free trade. In this environment, it is difficult to predict any additional risk factors, other than certain increased geopolitical risks playing out.

Do you expect a rally in the smallcap space and what is your strategy while selecting smallcap stocks?

The small cap and flexi cap funds have done well, as we continue to focus on good businesses with strong operating cash flows and clean balance sheets. The process has always been to buy good businesses at reasonable prices. We have tried to buy these businesses at a reasonable price which gives the chance of participation in case the PE expands. At a sector level, we were underweight financials, which helped in our performance. Also an overweight stance on industrials has helped shore up performance. A large portion of the attribution analysis indicates good stock selection, which helped the performance of the portfolio.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips offered by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​