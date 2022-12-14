 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | Anil Rego of Right Horizons expects banking, auto, consumer discretionary to continue outperforming in 2023

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 14, 2022 / 06:53 AM IST

"India is better placed compared to other advanced and emerging economies supported by government policies that are tailwinds for growth in multiple sectors."

Anil Rego of Right Horizons

"The US economy facing a downturn for a prolonged duration, the slowdown in Europe, becoming more severe than expected, China continues to be cautious, reopening slowly, and Brent prices crossing levels of $100-110 per barrel are the major challenges to markets," Anil Rego of Right Horizons says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He expects the banking, auto and consumer discretionary themes to continue outperforming the following year.

The founder and fund manager at Right Horizons, a pioneer in the contrarian style of investing and a seasoned investor for over three decades, believes India is better placed compared to other advanced and emerging economies supported by government policies that are tailwinds for growth in multiple sectors.

"We expect the markets to be volatile in the near term since the US and Europe are expected to be in recession, but will do better over the medium to long term as the earnings growth is still intact," he says.

What is the best suitable theme to bet on for 2023 and why?

We expect the banking, auto and consumer discretionary themes to continue outperforming the following year. India’s per capita income crossed the $2,000 mark, and with that, rising disposable income increases benefiting the consumer discretionary sector.