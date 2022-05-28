Daily Voice | Anand Nevatia of TRUST MF expects RBI to raise repo rate by 35-50bps, hike CRR to reduce liquidity in June

"We believe an environment of continued monetary policy tightening will continue till RBI is convinced of anchoring inflation expectations well below its upper tolerance band of 6 percent," Anand Nevatia, Fund Manager at TRUST Mutual Fund said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He further said RBI has indicated that it wants to quickly move to pre-pandemic levels and thus reverse the 115bps cuts provided during the pandemic. A hike of 35-50bps in the June policy is broadly expected accompanied with a hike in CRR to reduce liquidity, he added. Edited excerpts from the interaction:

Given the elevated inflation risk and weak global environment, do you think the Reserve Bank of India will hike repo rate by 50 bps in June? What are your broad expectations?

With the off-cycle hike in May 2022, RBI has declared an all out war on containing inflation. The inflation print in April at 7.79 percent surpassed all market expectations and was well beyond RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6 percent.

RBI has indicated that it wants to quickly move to pre-pandemic levels and thus reverse the 115bps cuts provided during the pandemic. A hike of 35-50bps in the June policy is broadly expected accompanied with a hike in CRR to reduce liquidity.

Macro environment clearly indicated that inflation risk seems to be continue in coming months. What are your thoughts and what are its implications?

From transient to persistent, we have seen a complete reversal on assessment on inflation expectations. Barring a few, every economy is plagued by high inflation. However, the causes fueling such inflation does differ across nations. While we have seen actions at both monetary (Rate hikes, CRR hike) and fiscal end (duty reductions, export restrictions) the fact remains that the entire world is battling the inflation surge which is emanating largely from supply side issues, particularly from the war in Europe and lockdown in China.

The recent actions are likely to bring down expectations by 20-40bps, the average inflation for FY2023 though is expected to be about around 6.25 percent, beyond the upper tolerance band of 6 percent.

Do you think the Reserve Bank of India will lower its growth forecast further in June policy meeting and will that be achievable in FY23?

In its April policy, RBI had revised the growth down to 7.2 percent for FY2023 and had projected significantly lower growth of ~4 percent for H2FY2023. RBI has further stated that inflation has taken priority over growth while the US Fed Chair has gone on to say that it would not hesitate pushing the economy into recession to control inflation.

Given the continued monetary tightening and the issues on the supply side, it would not be surprising to see the RBI lower its growth forecasts or at least highlight downside risks to growth numbers.

Will the bond yields cross the 8 percent mark and what is the bond yields movement indicating?

Inflation has breached the RBI's target band by a large margin and all indications are that the average inflation for the FY2023 will remain above the tolerance band of 6 percent. RBI has clearly stated that it is prioritizing inflation control overgrowth and that it's looking to rapidly reverse the excessive accommodation is provided in response to the pandemic.

The actions of RBI are in sync with central banks across the globe. With this backdrop and the RBI's stated target of achieving real interest rates in the economy, the benchmark 10-year GSec could cross 8 percent by Q4FY2023.

Do you expect the rupee to weaken towards 80 levels in the coming months if inflation concerns persist? what are your thoughts?

The central bank has also been vocal about controlling excessive volatility in the currency. With US Fed set on aggressive rate hikes and balance sheet reduction, liquidity is expected to flow towards dollar assets. While the inflation reading are similar for both countries, India has been witnessing sustained capital outflow and depreciation in the INR. We can expect further weakening in the INR in the coming months.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.