DAILY VOICE | All eyes on small & midcaps; gold finance firms could underperform: Satish Kumar of Equirus Securities

I do not think we will witness big inflation worry in USD which will lead to underperformance of yellow metal. The underperforming yellow metal will not be good for gold finance companies as well, Satish Kumar, Head of Equities, Equirus Securities said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

India is already out of recession, as we speak. The government must spend and not worry about the fiscal deficit for some time. Lower bond yields are a blessing as of now so better take advantage of it and borrow, he added.

Edited excerpts:

Q) Market seems to be steadily climbing higher. What is your outlook on the markets for the year 2021? Are we going to see a similar momentum?

A) Globally, all asset classes are on the steroid of liquidity and Indian markets are no different. While one may argue that Indian markets have given ~75% return from March lows, however, if we keep a little longer time frame then the market has given ~10% return in the last 12 months.

So, anyway, we cannot say this has been a great year for markets. Volatility has ruled and people who had made money are broadly the same set of people who had lost money in the month of March. The key as always has been to remain in the “Market”.

We remain bullish on the broader market particularly the small and midcap index, the underperformance of the small-cap index is still ~29%. Please remember in long term, small-cap index underperformance remains ~5-6%.

It is also true that once reversion to mean starts then normally these asset classes do not stop at the mean, they overshoot and sometimes by big margins.

Expect the small index to outperform the broader market in 2021. Momentum has only started in the small-cap index and we have plenty to go.

Q) What are your contra bets or themes for the year 2021?

A) I think infrastructure stocks will do well in the coming year. Also, gold finance companies may underperform as at best yellow metal will remain sideways.

I do not think we will witness big inflation worry in USD which will lead to underperformance of yellow metal. The underperforming yellow metal will not be good for gold finance companies.

Q) What are your expectations from Budget 2021? This will be an important Budget as the government would try and introduce measures that could help take India out of recession. What are your views?

A) India is already out of recession, as we speak. The government must spend and not worry about the fiscal deficit for some time.

Lower bond yields are a blessing as of now (although we do not know really for how long) so better take advantage of it and borrow.

Q) Mid & Small-caps seems to be the talk of the town because broader markets are outperforming in this rally. What is fuelling optimism in the broader market space, and will the momentum continue in 2021?

A) Sometimes it is just reversal to mean and we try to ascribe reason to it. It's just a reversion to mean which is happening now. The reversion is not even half done, it has plenty to go. Long this asset class will be the best trade for 2021

Q) What should be the investment strategy of investors for the year 2021 – how much should one allocate towards large-caps, mid & small-caps, Gold, international investing and fixed income.

A) Our preference is as follows

1. Small cap

2. Mid cap

3. Large cap

4. Fixed income

5. Gold

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.