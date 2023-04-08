 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | 3 reasons why Shiv Sehgal of Nuvama is bullish on equity

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 08, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST

The Nuvama Capital Markets president believes that India is poised to enter a high growth phase in the second half of FY24 and he is betting on domestic-oriented businesses over those driven by exports

Shiv Sehgal of Nuvama Capital Markets

For Nuvama Capital Markets president and head Shiv Sehgal, the financial year 2023-24 is a tale of two halves as far as equities go. Right now, slowing growth is the biggest headwind. In the second half, peaking rates, lowering of macro-vulnerability and improved balance sheets will provide the tailwinds.

With nearly two decades of experience in investment management and the financial services industry, Sehgal prefers domestic-oriented businesses over those driven by exports. The domestic economy will likely be more resilient than the global economy, he reasons.

Sehgal tells Moneycontrol in an interview that the Indian economy is unlikely to face any major disruption as demand drivers and inflation are well placed. Edited excerpts:

Do you think India's growth could see more headwinds than tailwinds in FY24?