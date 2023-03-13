 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | 2023 remains a great year to deploy capital and build portfolios for returns next year, says this fund manager

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 13, 2023 / 06:53 AM IST

The June (2022) market level is 10 percent lower from here, I would think that it’s a non-trivial probability for the market getting there.

Naveen Chandramohan is the Founder & Fund Manager at ITUS Capital.

“2023 is going to be a volatile year for the markets with risk-reward to the downside. It is going to be a great year to deploy capital and build portfolios for returns next year,” Naveen Chandramohan, Founder and Fund Manager of ITUS Capital says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

On the Fed, Naveen with more than 16 years of experience in the financial markets believes the Fed will not loosen the policy immediately. “I think we are left with 1-2 more rate hikes,” he says.

He feels the difficult balancing act the RBI has to play is, the credit conditions are already tight in the country. “The RBI has to balance rate hikes along with liquidity in the banking system to manage the monetary and fiscal conditions simultaneously. This is where the capex spending from the government needs to come in – if there are delays on this side, we could be hurt in the short term,” Naveen says.

Going into Q3FY23, the sentiment in India was extremely positive. In the last five months, there has been a change in sentiment globally. What changed?