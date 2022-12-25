 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | 2023 could be a tough year for equities: Deepak Jasani, HDFC Securities

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 25, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

Pharma and Healthcare stocks have done well over the past few days on expectations that these will do well if India sees another large wave of Covid.

Deepak Jasani is the Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities

Deepak Jasani of HDFC Securities feels 2023 could be a tough year for equities and may yield returns similar to that in 2022 but with higher volatility. History suggests that globally stocks won't bottom until the Fed cuts rates, Jasani told Moneycontrol in an interview.

He believes there is a downside risk to FY24 consensus earnings and a limited scope of valuation upside. This will keep upside for index capped, said Jasani, who is a chartered accountant by profession.

On the sectoral front, the Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities feels, BFSI, industrials and automobiles may outperform the Nifty and other sectors due to the tailwinds enjoyed by these. Edited excerpts:

Do you think the worst is over for the market, considering the turmoil seen so far, or do you expect June lows once again in the coming months?

Though the near term downtrend seems to have been done with, Nifty does not seem to have made an intermediate or a long term bottom. Though incremental news flow from the regulatory side may not be very negative from now on, the impact of the rate hikes on macroeconomics globally and on micro performances may now become more visible. This may lead to earnings downgrades.

The Union Budget in the end of January could prove to be a trigger (and later a disappointment?) for the markets. Risk appetite of global investors may not expand in a hurry and in case the interest rates globally remain elevated, the cost of capital may remain high pulling down equity valuations. Technically the markets have become weak from an intermediate perspective and the June lows may come in for testing, if not getting breached in the first half of 2023.