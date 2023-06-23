Daily Voice | 13-14% earnings growth for Nifty companies in FY24 to be a challenge, says Dhananjay Sinha of Systematix Group

Dhananjay Sinha of Systematix Group

"Given the headwinds of global slowdown and the spillover for India, which is already facing feeble endogenous demand scenario delivering 13-14 percent earnings growth for Nifty companies in FY24 will be a challenge," Dhananjay Sinha, Co-Head of Equities & Head of Research - Strategy & Economics at Systematix Group in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He expects maximum downgrade for the BFSI sector due to slower lending growth, compressing margins and bottoming out of the credit cost cycle.

With more than 22 years of experience related to the capital markets, equity research and economy, Dhananjay is overweight on the FMCG and Auto sectors. "We have maintained this positioning since Q3FY22 and we would like to maintain it," he says.

Q: Any possibility of Nifty closing the calendar year above 20,000?

The market sentiment is buoyed by expectations of RBI cutting rate in response to recent decline in retail and WPI inflation. This has moved up valuations particularly for rate sensitive sectors such as NBFCs, realty and small caps.

However, Nifty50 has remained sideways this year with outperformance of the FMCG and Automobile sectors and underperformance by Bank Nifty, Metals and other cyclical sectors. We think this kind of sector rotation will continue around the central theme of rising margins in consumer facing companies.

Q: Will the India surprise Street with around 7 percent growth for FY24?

The fall in global crude and commodity prices is in response to rising growth worries across the world, particularly in China. Advanced economies have surprised on the positive side as the long held concerns of recession have not materialized as yet. But they are slowing. For India, the resultant decline in crude oil prices is seen as positive as India is significantly dependant on crude oil imports.

Also read: Accenture bookings decline 22% sequentially, headcount falls by 6k

However, the impact of global slowdown will also slow India’s outlook. Our estimate show that India’s real GDP gets impacted to the tune of 180pb for every 100bp drop in global merchandise trade volume. Hence, the perceived benefit from drop in crude oil prices is overstated.

Following the maturation of the post covid recovery cycle the Q4FY23 real GDP data show that the private sector growth, including real consumption and investments of household and corporates is in the range of 2-3 percent, the balance out of the 6.1 percent print came from government capex and shrinkage in current account deficit.

With 80 percent of domestic demand growth at 2-3 percent expecting 7 percent real GDP growth looks hugely optimistic.

Q: Your broad expectations for earnings growth in FY24?

For FY23, Nifty earnings growth ended at 11 percent following the downgrade from early 2022 levels. The downgrades were severe for non-finance companies at -9.5 and an annual growth of just 3.2 percent, much lower than 14 percent expected at the start of 2022.

Also read: Three Byju's board members quit, Deloitte resigns as auditor

At this juncture FY24E earnings estimate has also seen a downgrade of 0.9 percent during the same period and the expected growth is pegged at 16.3 percent (12.6 percent earlier). So, the consensus expects better performance in FY24E and in FY25E at 13.4 percent. With this the CAGR growth during FY22-FY25 is estimated at 13.7 percent. This is a huge ask given the modest private sector GDP (consumption plus investments) growth.

Thus, given the headwinds of global slowdown and the spillover for India, which is already facing feeble endogenous demand scenario delivering 13-14 percent earnings growth for Nifty companies will be a challenge.

We believe that the earnings growth companies gained from rising market share following the post-pandemic shock has maxed out. We expect maximum downgrade for the BFSI sector due to slower lending growth, compressing margins and bottoming out of the credit cost cycle.

Manufacturing sector, specially consumer facing companies are expected to be a principal drivers of earnings going forward.

Q: Which can be a dark horse among sectors?

Yes, we are overweight on the FMCG and Auto sectors. FMCG, and Auto indices have each delivered 17 percent returns this year. We have maintained this positioning since Q3FY22 and we would like to maintain it.

Also read: India bets on 3 Gs to attract long-term foreign investments, says Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra AMC

Valuations have, however, moved up rapidly this year. So, the level of optimism needs to be toned down. We need to be selective. We would bet on paint majors in a scenario of further easing of crude oil prices to $65 per barrel levels. Tyres can be another space.

Q: Do you still see more opportunities in smallcaps than midcaps?

Mid and Small cap spaces have seen a significant run up in the recent months specially after RBI decided to leave the policy rates unchanged after a series of rate hikes till 6.5 percent. We have seen significant rebound in realty and NBFC sector as markets have started anticipation of rate cuts by the RBI.

Similar hopes with respect to the US Fed also played the catalyst. In addition, the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes has also created a liquidity boost for the smallcaps space.

We think this rebound is based on multiple levels of extrapolation. The scenario of continued global rate tightening and the ebbing of the one-off impact of second round of demonetisation of INR 2000 notes can expose such assumptions to risk.

Q: Are the Federal Reserve and RBI done with rate hike cycle now?

I think it is early to conclude that the global rate tightening cycle is over. Recent statements and actions from a host of major central banks including ECB, US Federal Reserve, Bank of Canada, Reserve Bank of Australia, and Bank of England have been hawkish and they have committed for further rate hikes.

While announcing a pause, in its latest statement the Fed has guided for two more hikes from the current 5.00-5.25 percent. All said the advanced economies have surprised with the consumption demand strength, persistent tightness in the labor market and the sticky nature of core inflation.

Our analysis indicates that getting back inflation to the target levels will be a long-drawn process. The asset deflation effect on household wealth and rate tightening on labor demand has been modest or embryonic.

All these mean that markets may be premature in pricing in early rate easing. The Fed’s dithery in continuing the path of normalization and liquidity bailouts against the banking debacle have only confounded the markets, which have a natural proclivity towards expecting Fed’s backing-off. Such obfuscations run the risk of compounding Fed’s task towards reigning in inflation.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.