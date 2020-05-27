App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dabur's Q4 net profit falls 24% YoY; domestic volume declines at 14.6%

Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 352.3 crore against CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 475 crore while EBITDA margin came at 18.9 percent against CNBC-TV18 poll of 21.8 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dabur India on May 27 reported a 24 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit for the Match quarter of FY20 at Rs 281.6 against Rs 371.49 crore in Q4FY19.

The numbers came below Street estimates as a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the numbers to the tune of Rs 384 crore.

The company also reported a one-time loss at Rs 20 crore.

Close

Consolidated revenue for the quarter came at Rs 1,865.4 crore against the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 2,173 crore.

related news

Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 352.3 crore against CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 475 crore while EBITDA margin came at 18.9 percent against CNBC-TV18 poll of 21.8 percent.

Domestic volume declined at 14.6 percent against 4.3 percent growth YoY. CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated a 2-3 percent growth.

The company said the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is causing significant disturbance and slowdown of economic activities globally and has resulted in a significant reduction in economic activities and also the business operations of the company in terms of sales and production.

"The management has considered the possible effects that may result from the pandemic on the recoverability/carrying value of the assets. Based on the current indicators of future economic conditions, the management expects to recover the carrying amount of the assets, however, the management will continue to closely monitor any material changes to future economic conditions," said the company.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 03:52 pm

tags #Dabur India #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

States should come forward with Rs 20 lakh crore to battle COVID-19 disruptions: Nitin Gadkari

States should come forward with Rs 20 lakh crore to battle COVID-19 disruptions: Nitin Gadkari

Assam floods: Nearly 2 lakh people across 7 districts affected, Brahmaputra flowing above danger level

Assam floods: Nearly 2 lakh people across 7 districts affected, Brahmaputra flowing above danger level

L&T delivers critical nuclear power plant equipment to global customers during lockdown

L&T delivers critical nuclear power plant equipment to global customers during lockdown

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.