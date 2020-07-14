App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dabur promoters acquire 8.48% stake in Eveready, UBS Principal offloads stake in AksharChem

Eveready Industries shares price was locked in 10 percent upper circuit at Rs 88.90

Dabur India's promoters on July 14 acquired 8.48 percent equity stake in Eveready Industries India, the flagship company of the BM Khaitan group, via open market transactions.

Dabur promoters -- Puran Associates Pvt and VIC Enterprises Pvt -- bought 19,63,006 equity shares each in Eveready Industries at Rs 81.8 per share, while MB Finmart Pvt purchased 22,41,774 shares at the same price, bulk deals data available on the exchanges showed. In total, these shares represented 8.48 percent of the total paid-up equity capital of Eveready Industries.

Puran Associates, VIC Enterprises, MB Finmart, Gyan Enterprises, Chowdry Associates etc, which are all Dabur promoters, already held 11.35 percent stake in Eveready Industries as of March 31. With today's (July 14) acquisition, they have raised their stake in the battery manufacturer to 19.84 percent.

Eveready Industries shares price was locked in 10 percent upper circuit at Rs 88.90.

IL&FS Financial Services sold 51,48,506 shares in Eveready Industries at Rs 81.80 per share and Vistra ITCL India sold 12,19,000 shares at Rs 81.85 per share.

Vistra ITCL India, which offers Trustee services, had held 2.48 percent, or 18,03,094 shares, in Eveready Industries as of March 31.

Among other deals, UBS Principal Capital Asia sold 58,868 shares in AksharChem India (representing 0.7 percent of its total paid-up equity) at Rs 229.73 per share. As of March 31, UBS held 2.75 percent, or 2,25,257 shares, of AksharChem.

OHM Edubridge sold 1,23,000 shares in Apollo Micro Systems at Rs 135.49 per share and OHM Core Investment Corporation offloaded 7,75,000 shares at Rs 130.89 per share.

Anvil Wealth Management bought 1,00,285 shares in Cosmo Films at Rs 372.81 per share.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 09:07 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Eveready Industries India

