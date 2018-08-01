Dabur India gains 3% after stellar Q1 show; Morgan Stanley raises target price to Rs 500

Shares of Dabur India gained around 3 percent on Wednesday morning as investors cheered its June quarter performance.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 432.35 and an intraday low of Rs 423.35.

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major reported 25 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 329.2 crore as against Rs 264.1 crore posted in June FY18.

The consolidated revenue was Rs 2,080.7 crore, up 16.2 percent on year in the June quarter FY19. This was helped by volume growth of about 21 percent.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was Rs 386.1 crore, up 25 percent on year with operating margin of 18.6 percent.

A poll of analysts by Reuters pegged net profit for the quarter at Rs 328.8 crore.

The shampoo business ended Q1 with a growth of over 30 percent. Dabur honey sales continued to grow strongly at 42 percent, driving the health supplements category growth to 27.5 percent in Q1.

The skin care category grew 27.1 percent, while the foods business, led by strong demand for packaged juices, posted an over 26 percent growth during the first quarter.

The digestives business also grew by nearly 22 percent during the first quarter of 2018-19, while Dabur’s home care and oral care businesses reported an over 17 percent growth.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 460

The global research firm observed that domestic growth is seen signs of pick-up. Increase of advertising spends is also a good sign, it added.

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 475

The financial services firm reiterated the company as a top pick in consumer space. Further, it observed that the earnings were a high-quality beat, warranting a stock re-rating. It continues to believe Dabur is a turnaround story. Going forward, it expects 19 percent CAGR over FY18-21.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 500 from Rs 440

CLSA said that growth all around supported by investments. It sees no immediate concerns on margins despite input prices. Dabur remained a preferred pick in the space.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 500

The brokerage house said that Q1 results were in line, while there was strong volume growth. A key positive is 33% rise in ad spending, which shows commitment to accelerate volume growth. It expects Dabur to become the most expensive staples stock.

Brokerage: Nomura | Target: Raised to Rs 486

Nomura said that Q1 volume growth surprised analysts. Risk-reward remains favorable and adjusted volume growth of 8.3% is the highest in the past 13 quarters.

