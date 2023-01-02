 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dabba trading: Gamified dabba trading apps thrive, eating official exchanges’, tax dept’s lunch

Santosh Nair
Jan 02, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST

Dabba is a parallel stock market, in which traders can bet on the direction of share prices/stock indices without a trading account, demat account, or having to give their KYC details.

The main charm of dabba trading is that it requires no upfront margins, and does not draw the attention of tax authorities.

Dabba trading has an air of secrecy about it, and conjures images of clandestine calls or WhatsApp messages to a shady operator plying the trade. Till recently, someone looking to trade in the illegal ‘dabba’ market for stocks needed to know a regular who could introduce him to the  operator.  Not any longer it seems, now that players specializing in dabba trading are openly advertising their services on the internet. Try searching for ‘dabba trading mobile app’ on Google, and you will find at least half a dozen players offering dabba trading service. At last two operators are paying Google Ads to figure right on top for searches on the service.

Dabba is a parallel stock market, in which traders can bet on the direction of share prices/stock indices without a trading account, demat account, or having to give their KYC details. The operator running the racket does the same work as sports bookie, accepting buy and sell bets from clients, and then paying out/collecting the difference in cash, depending on which way the prices have moved.

In a way, dabba is a crude version of a globally popular financial product called contract for difference (CFD), an arrangement in which the difference between the open and closing trade prices of a security, index, currency or commodity are settled in cash. There is no delivery of physical goods or securities.

Going mainstream