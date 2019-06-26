App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: ADAG stocks rally led by Reliance Infra; YES Bank jumps 4%

1055 stocks advanced and 660 declined while 369 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1419 stocks advanced, 981 declined and 155 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Benchmark indices continue to trade on a positive note with Nifty up 37 points at 11,833 while the Sensex gained 108 points and is trading at 39,542 level.

Infra, Metal and the Pharma index are all up over a percent in this afternoon session. The top gainers from the infra space are CG Power, Engineers India, Adani Ports, IRB Infra, GMR Infra, NBCC, Power Grid, Tata Power and Larsen & Toubro.

From the metal space, Hindustan Zinc, Hindustan Copper, JSPL, JSW Steel, SAIL, Vedanta and Welspun Corp.

Close

The top gainers from the pharma space include Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs and Cipla.

related news

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Reliance Infra which zoomed over 21 percent followed by Reliance Capital, Reliance Power, Emami, Edelweiss Financial and DHFL while the top losers are Bayer Corp, Central Bank of India, Shriram City Union, Godrej Properties and Shriram Transport.

The top gainers from the smallcap space are VIP Clothing, RPP Infra, IFCI and V2 Retail while the top losers are Rushil Decor, Cox & Kings, HMVL and Ujjas Energy.

India VIX is marginally down 0.73 percent and is trading at 14.90 levels.

The top gainers from the NSE include Sun Pharma, YES Bank, Vedanta, Power Grid and JSW Steel while the top losers are Britannia Industries, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Indiabulls Housing and Bharti Airtel.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

229 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Eros Media, McNally Bharat, Sunil Hitech, Mangalam Drugs, Reliance Communications, Gammon Infra and Mercator among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Jun 26, 2019 02:57 pm

