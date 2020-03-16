App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 09:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street will remain dependent on global cues: Experts

"External cues are more important, especially newsflow related to coronavirus in India or developed countries," said Gaurav Dua - SVP, Head - Capital Market Strategy at Sharekhan.

Sunil Shankar Matkar

With the D-Street pinning its hopes on RBI to deliver a rate cut, experts feel the central bank's reluctance to bite the bullet at today's meet won't be much of a dampener as global cues will continue to have a major bearing on the bourses.

“The timing of any interest rate action would be based on the evolving situation,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said at the press meet.

The BSE Sensex and Nifty50 fell nearly 8 percent each on first day of the week, in line with global bourses.

Close

So, how will investors react to the RBI's annoucement?

related news

"It was expected that the Reserve Bank of India would take liquidity measures, considering the global growth situation. But the market has seen that global central banks have taken these kind of measures and they have not been able to revive sentiments," Gaurav Dua - SVP, Head - Capital Market Strategy at Sharekhan, told Moneycontrol.

He said the infusion of LTRO of Rs 1 lakh crore was needed to maintain liquidity but Indian markets would keep following global cues.

"External cues are more important, especially newsflow related to coronavirus in India or developed countries," Dua said.

Sanjeev Bhasin of IIFL also agreed with Dua, saying till the coronavirus outbreak is contained, the market will largely dependent on global cues including how Dow futures reacting. But he is confident that once the positive news related to COVID-19 starts coming, there will be recovery/rally in next three months.

The MPC meeting for interest rate decision will take place for three days - March 31, April 1 and 3, 2020.

"Considering the video conference meetings of Shaktikanta Das with Monetary Policy Committee, I expect repo rate cut to come in the next few days," said Bhasin.

 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 09:46 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.