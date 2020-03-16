D-Street will remain dependent on global cues: Experts

With the D-Street pinning its hopes on RBI to deliver a rate cut, experts feel the central bank's reluctance to bite the bullet at today's meet won't be much of a dampener as global cues will continue to have a major bearing on the bourses.

“The timing of any interest rate action would be based on the evolving situation,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said at the press meet.

The BSE Sensex and Nifty50 fell nearly 8 percent each on first day of the week, in line with global bourses.

So, how will investors react to the RBI's annoucement?

"It was expected that the Reserve Bank of India would take liquidity measures, considering the global growth situation. But the market has seen that global central banks have taken these kind of measures and they have not been able to revive sentiments," Gaurav Dua - SVP, Head - Capital Market Strategy at Sharekhan, told Moneycontrol.

He said the infusion of LTRO of Rs 1 lakh crore was needed to maintain liquidity but Indian markets would keep following global cues.

"External cues are more important, especially newsflow related to coronavirus in India or developed countries," Dua said.

Sanjeev Bhasin of IIFL also agreed with Dua, saying till the coronavirus outbreak is contained, the market will largely dependent on global cues including how Dow futures reacting. But he is confident that once the positive news related to COVID-19 starts coming, there will be recovery/rally in next three months.

The MPC meeting for interest rate decision will take place for three days - March 31, April 1 and 3, 2020.

"Considering the video conference meetings of Shaktikanta Das with Monetary Policy Committee, I expect repo rate cut to come in the next few days," said Bhasin.