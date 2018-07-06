D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks rally with Tata Motors, Hero Moto up 3-4%; Asian Paints hits new 52-week high, Adani Power spikes

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note this Friday afternoon with the Nifty adding 28 points and is trading at 10,778 mark. The Sensex is trading higher by 101 points at 35,676.

Nifty realty is up 1.5 percent led by Sobha, DLF, Indiabulls Real Estate, Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates, Godrej Properties and Phoenix Mills.

From the auto space Ashok Leyland has jumped over 5 percent followed by Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors, each gaining over 3 percent. Exide Industries, TVS Motor Company and Apollo Tyres are the other gainers.

Nifty energy is up close 1 percent led by BPCL and HPCL which jumped 2-3 percent followed by Reliance Industries which is up over a percent. Indian Oil Corporation is the other oil & gas stock which added 1.5 percent in the afternoon trade.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were HPCL, Tata Motors and Tata Motors which jumped over 3 percent each followed by Bajaj Auto and Yes Bank.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Varroc Engineering which is up 2 percent followed by Reliance Industries, Titan Company, Yes Bank and TCS.

The top NSE losers included Tech Mahindra, Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel, Titan Company and ICICI Bank, each trading lower by 1 percent.

Some of the top gainers on BSE are Adani Power which jumped 7 percent followed by SREI Infra which added close to 6 percent. MMTC, Adani Enterprises and Ashok Leyland are the other gainers which are up over 5 percent each as well.

The top losers included Hathway Cable which tanked 13 percent followed by DEN Networks and Vakrangee which are down 5-7 percent. Kwality and Shriram City Union are the other losers.

Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever and Alok Industries are the few NSE stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 132 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Amtek Auto, DEN Networks, Dena Bank, Hathway Cable, HDIL, INOX Wind, Kwality, Reliance Naval, Tata Power, Capital First and Vedanta among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 979 stocks advancing, 696 declining and 392 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1289 stocks advanced, 1024 declined and 123 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.