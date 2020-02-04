D-Street Talk: What should stock market investors do post Budget 2020?

The Budget 2020 was largely in line with expectations of making India a $5 trillion economy but the build up of too many expectations led to a knee-jerk reaction on D-Street.

But, investors should not lose focus as the recent fall is throwing a lot of good opportunities for investors, Mayuresh Joshi, Head of Equity - India, William O’Neil India told in a special podcast on Moneycontrol.

The Nifty50 bounced back from its 200-Days Moving Average (DMA) a day after the Budget 2020, but Joshi feels that the volatility is likely to continue.

Going by CANSLIM methodology which is a system of selecting stocks developed by legendary investor William J. O'Neil is throwing a lot of interesting opportunities right now. The first step in learning how to pick big stock market winners is to examine leaders of the past.

From these observations, you will be able to recognize the characteristics these stocks had just before their spectacular price advances.

“In times like these opportunities do come up, and volatility might continue for some more time. Also, it is not the Budget which is responsible for the downtick, but it is also related to the Coronavirus which is causing a big upheaval in global markets,” said Joshi.

“Markets might be soft but in my opinion, there will be good opportunities which the market will throw up in the next few days,” said Joshi.

His post Budget picks include Escorts to play the rural theme. From the consumer discretionary space, Joshi like Bata India, and pharma will again come back to focus.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)