D-Street Talk: These 3 factors are likely to take markets higher in mid-to-long term

Indian market witnessed a V-shaped recovery last week but concerns are also rising with respect to the strength of the rally. But, fear not, there are a plenty of reasons that would keep the D-Street ticking, Pankaj Bobade, Head Fundamental Research, Axis Securities said in a special podcast, ‘D-Street Talk’ with Moneycontrol.

From a long-term perspective, the rally is here to stay, albeit intermediate correction, from a fundamental perspective. The first factor which is likely to contribute to the rise is earnings growth.

The December quarter has ended the drought which India Inc. saw for the past many quarters. One of the factors which could have continued is the corporate tax cut, said Bobade.

Secondly, we expect consumption-led demand to pick up which will be buoyed by the rural economy, he said.

Thirdly, the Budget 2020, and RBI policy push have taken cognizance of the slowdown in the economy and have taken adequate measures to put the economy on the accelerated growth path.

“We are confident that the economic recovery is in place and the market direction would be northwards in mid to long-term horizon,” said Bobade.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.