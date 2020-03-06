App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Talk: Say 'No' to Yes Bank; what is the way out for shareholders?

There is no value in Yes Bank. But, being a bank and it would impact many businesses, I am sure that RBI would try to rescue at any cost, Sanjeev Jain of Sunness Capital India

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A black day for shareholders of Yes Bank, the stock price for which was reduced to a single digit, on March 6 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded Yes Bank board and capped per day deposit withdrawal limit at Rs 50,000, but experts say the writing was on the wall.

“There is a liquidity crunch and nothing in the stock. RBI ban suggests that there could be some hidden problems such as capital crunch, NPA issue, etc. RBI ban suggests that there would not be any business and investors should ideally stay away,” Sanjeev Jain, VP Equity Research, Sunness Capital India told in a podcast ‘D-Street Talk’ with Moneycontrol.

Close

Jain further added that as we know history does repeat itself, and we dig deeper we have seen a similar situation in Jet Airways and Kingfisher where reports suggested that this investor(s) are lined up to buy the stake but nothing materialized.

related news

“There is no value in Yes Bank. But, being a bank and it would impact many businesses, I am sure that RBI would try to rescue at any cost,” added Jain.

To conclude, investors should always respect your money and don’t go by price ups and downs. Look at the business, management quality and value before investing your hard-earned money, Jain said.

The stock wiped out more than Rs 8,000 crore (intraday) of market capitalisation on Friday, and mutual funds might be next in line. There are as many as 24 funds with a total exposure of Rs 526 cr to Yes Bank, data from Morningstar showed.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 01:50 pm

tags #Companies #Podcast #RBI #State Bank of India #Yes Bank

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.