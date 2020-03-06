D-Street Talk: Say 'No' to Yes Bank; what is the way out for shareholders?

A black day for shareholders of Yes Bank, the stock price for which was reduced to a single digit, on March 6 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded Yes Bank board and capped per day deposit withdrawal limit at Rs 50,000, but experts say the writing was on the wall.

“There is a liquidity crunch and nothing in the stock. RBI ban suggests that there could be some hidden problems such as capital crunch, NPA issue, etc. RBI ban suggests that there would not be any business and investors should ideally stay away,” Sanjeev Jain, VP Equity Research, Sunness Capital India told in a podcast ‘D-Street Talk’ with Moneycontrol.

Jain further added that as we know history does repeat itself, and we dig deeper we have seen a similar situation in Jet Airways and Kingfisher where reports suggested that this investor(s) are lined up to buy the stake but nothing materialized.

“There is no value in Yes Bank. But, being a bank and it would impact many businesses, I am sure that RBI would try to rescue at any cost,” added Jain.

To conclude, investors should always respect your money and don’t go by price ups and downs. Look at the business, management quality and value before investing your hard-earned money, Jain said.

The stock wiped out more than Rs 8,000 crore (intraday) of market capitalisation on Friday, and mutual funds might be next in line. There are as many as 24 funds with a total exposure of Rs 526 cr to Yes Bank, data from Morningstar showed.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)

