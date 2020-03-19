D-Street Talk podcast | Staggered buying best way to invest in gold; 10-15% ideal allocation range

The best way to invest in gold or in any asset class is staggered buying, Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities, told Moneycontrol in a special podcast ‘D-Street Talk’.

"The current reversal in gold is due to profit-booking as gold gave a decent return in recent times among all asset classes such as equities and bond," Rao said.

Rao said it is dangerous to time the market because the current scenario is scary, shown by the selloff.

Gold is currently around $1,460-1,470 levels which is almost lower by $250 from the highs.

"Equities are also down so this is an ideal time to go long, but I would suggest taking some caution and better to accumulate part-by-part rather than putting entire money at once," Rao said.

As central banks are pumping in money, it can be inflationary going ahead and it will be positive for gold, said Rao.

When asked about the allocation of gold in one's portfolio, Rao said looking at the current scenario, an ideal range for allocation in gold is 10-15 percent.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.