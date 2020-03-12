App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Talk podcast | Say hello to SPIP! One shot solution to structured investing in equity markets

On the sidelines of Traders Carnival in Jaipur, S Ranganathan, HoR at LKP Securities said that it would ease & give convenience to the client. Trade is executed only post client confirmation which adds to security.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

Thinking where to invest in the current market fall? If you also find yourself pinned down with these questions, well the good news is that you are not alone, and there is a product that might help you invest in equity markets in a structured way.

SPIP or Seven Picks Investment Plan by LKP Securities is a unique investment plan for superior returns in a systematic way.

Close

Speaking to Moneycontrol in an exclusive podcast, ‘D-Street Talk’, on the sidelines of Traders Carnival in Jaipur, S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said that it would give ease & convenience to the client. Trade is executed only post client confirmation which adds to security.

related news

Investors who do not want to get into the hassle of stock picking, but wish to play equity markets for 1 year.

The plan is for risk-averse investors whose maximum loss is restricted to the extent of a hard loss of 20 percent can avail of this unique product of generating best returns annually.

The ticket size is only Rs. 2,10,000 & above. SPIPs scores over SIP on parameters as depicted.

SPIP

(Tune in to the podcast for more)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 04:24 pm

tags #Podcast #sip #SPIP #Traders Carnival

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.