D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

The asset class which was not only the best asset class of 2020 but was also the best-performing asset class of the decade is fast catching up with Indian investors as well, Pareen Lathia, WazirX – a cryptocurrency exchange told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of Traders Carnival 2021.

“Bitcoin is essentially peer-to-peer digital gold. It is validated by millions of people across the globe, and it is limited in supply similarly to Gold. Investors should do their own research and read before investing because it is complex,” he added.

“Bitcoin has already become an asset class in India. There are more than 1 cr people holding the crypto in India. We have seen $1 bn of turnover, and we have seen a global surge in Bitcoin investments primarily because it is seen as a hedge,” he added,

Lathia further added that retail investors are waking up that having a small percentage of Bitcoin in their portfolio is inevitable.

Commenting on the surge of women investors in Bitcoin, Lathia said that women investors investing in Bitcoin is increasing. “We have seen a lot of women investors join the industry and also those investors who haven’t invested in traditional assets which is an encouraging sign and the number is only going to rise,” added Lathia.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.