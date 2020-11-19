D-Street on a high! Top 10 performing smallcases in October 2020

Indian market rallied by about 3.5 percent in October inching closer to record highs, which it touched in the very first week of November supported by global liquidity, robust earnings from India Inc., stable micro and macro data, and the outcome of Bihar elections which reaffirmed Prime Minister’s popularity.

The market remained volatile in October as it moved in a range of 11,300-12000 levels amid uncertainty around US Presidential elections and a rise in COVID-19 related cases across the globe.

Despite wild swings on D-Street, fund managers managing smcallcases outperformed the index in the same period.

Smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea, or strategy. It is a modern investment instrument for investors to build long-term diversified portfolios.

Smallcases are created by SEBI-registered professionals. smallcases have brought a lot of flavor to investing as they are created across various strategies, market segments, sectors, and risk profiles.

Let’s find out which smallcases bucked the trend along with their investment methodology, and who they are managed by:

21G Trend Rider by 21G Investments: Return 14.23%

This smallcase sets the benchmark to achieve substantial gain by following a careful stock selection strategy. After thorough equity technical chart analysis, carefully monitoring of the market direction and trend, a decision is made. The smallcase consists of 19 stocks having a blend of smallcaps, midcaps & largecaps.

The smallcase consists of stocks that are volatile in nature with bigger movement prospects each way hence there is enough action.

The investor is requested to keep in mind the risk associated with the strategy. It is a slightly high-risk strategy managed by 21G Investments.

21G Trend Rider by 21G Investments

Banking Privately by Windmill Capital: Return 9.56%

Private sector banks and NBFCs have been growing rapidly and are seen as an integral part of the Indian financial system. Since the initiation of banking reforms in 1993, old and new private sector banks have been giving tough competition to government banks

This smallcase comprises private banks and NBFCs that are in an advantageous position compared to government banks, which have been suffering from low profitability and a high amount of bad loans. It is a high-risk strategy managed by Windmill Capital.

Banking Privately by Windmill Capital

Affordable Housing by Windmill Capital: Return 9.38%

Affordable housing refers to existing and future housing units that come under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), which was launched in 2015. The scheme was launched with the aim of building 2 crore affordable houses over a period of 7 years for the lower-income segment.

This smallcase consists of stocks from segments like housing finance companies focused on financing low and middle-income segments, real estate developers constructing affordable houses, and cement & building products companies.

It is a small & midcap strategy managed by Windmill Capital and is relevant for investors who want moderate risk.

Affordable Housing by Windmill Capital

Realty Tracker by Windmill Capital: Return 5.35%

The real estate sector in India is expected to reach US$ 1 trillion by 2030. By 2025, it is expected to contribute 13% to the country’s GDP. Rapid urbanization bodes well for the sector.

The number of Indians living in urban areas is expected to reach 525 million by 2025. More than 70% of India’s GDP will be generated from urban areas by 2020.

This smallcase comprises real estate companies to allow investors to efficiently track and invest in the realty sector. It is a midcap strategy managed by Windmill Capital and is relevant for investors who want high risk.

Realty Tracker by Windmill Capital

Formidable Dozen Plus (FD+) by Piper Serica: Return 4.84%

As the share of India in global GDP grows over the next 5 years so will the market capitalization of its stock market. The mega-cap stocks that are part of the Nifty Fifty Index will create tremendous wealth over the next 5-10 years as they grow their leadership and competitive moat.

These companies have very stable and defensive business models. By investing in them the investor has a very high probability of making a much higher return that the current returns available from fixed income options.

These stocks have been chosen carefully after detailed research and the portfolio construction is done in a way to reduce risk and optimize returns. It is a largecap strategy managed by Piper Serica and is relevant for investors who want the moderate risk.

Formidable Dozen Plus (FD+) by Piper Serica

Sustainable Compounders by CED Capital: Return 4.8%

The mandate of Sustainable Compounders is to generate sustainable returns by buying GOOD businesses at REASONABLE PRICES.

By good businesses, we mean sustainable businesses with competitive advantages and a long runway, run by fair and efficient management.

Sustainable Compounders mirrors this investment approach of our Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and leverages its in-depth and market-beating research capabilities to construct a portfolio of sustainable businesses at reasonable prices.

It is a multicap strategy managed by CED Capital and is relevant for investors who want the moderate risk.

Sustainable Compounders by CED Capital

ESG Core Portfolio by LotusDew: Return 4.62%

Many of us want to act now and make this world a better place to live for future generations. Hence, it is important we do our part by investing in companies which are increasingly addressing ESG issues and paving the way for sustainable investing.

In this strategy, we aim to demonstrate that shareholder value creation is not at odds with Environmental, Social, and Governance Standards set by the community that businesses operate in.

It is a largecap strategy managed by LotusDew and is relevant for investors who want moderate risk.

ESG Core Portfolio by LotusDew

Financial Services Powerpack by Ethical Advisers: Return: 4.52%

Financial services including Banks, NBFCs, insurance & small finance companies form the backbone of any economy.

We have carefully handpicked a unique portfolio of high-quality businesses across these segments as a proxy to India's medium to long-term growth story.

It is a largecap strategy managed by Ethical Advisers and is relevant for investors who want moderate risk.

Financial Services Powerpack by Ethical Advisers

The Dependables! By Ethical Advisers: Return 4.41%

A specially curated portfolio, consisting of high-quality businesses with solid long term track records, now available at attractive valuations.

Ideal for patient long-term investors, who are looking to compound their wealth. It is a largecap strategy managed by Ethical Advisers and is relevant for investors who want moderate risk.

The Dependables! by Ethical Advisers

Best NIFTY (Bluechip) Companies by Green Portfolio: "HQRP Philosophy": Return 4.25%

The smallcase invests in 25 best companies of the NIFTY 50 Index. The portfolio consists of companies with a strong balance sheet and low debt on books.

It comprises companies with good management integrity, capability and performance track record. The companies are available at reasonable valuations as compared to their earnings potential.

It is a multi-cap strategy managed by Green Portfolio and is relevant for investors who want low risk.

Best NIFTY (Bluechip) Companies- “HQR Philosophy” by Green Portfolio

(This is a partnered post)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.