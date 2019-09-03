D-Street in a 'wait and watch' mode; 11,300 likely to act as a hurdle in September

D-Street is in a 'wait and watch' mode and alot hinges on factors such as improvement in corporate earnings, pick up in auto sales, according to Ajit Mishra, Vice President, Religare Broking.

A) The recent measures taken by the government were much needed. However, the impact of the same at the ground level in terms of pick up in capex as well as a revival in the consumption will be visible over a medium-term. Hence, D-Street is in a 'wait and watch' mode and its direction hinges on factors such as improvement in corporate earnings, pick up in auto sales; etc.At the same time, global factors such as rising fears of the global recession, escalating US-China trade war and volatility in crude and currency are also making investors jittery.

A) The Indian rupee breached 72 mark last week but recovered towards 71.46 levels on the back of positive expectations from the possible trade talk between US and China, which is scheduled in September.On the back of optimism regarding trade talks, the Chinese yuan appreciated and that has helped the Asian currencies including the rupee.Volatility is likely to remain high in the local unit due to US-China standoff. However, we expect the rupee to appreciate 71.10 in the near term.

A) The rollover statistics indicates weakness to continue in September month as Bank Nifty rolled 66 percent and Nifty rolled 69 percent, which is the lowest of the last 3-month average.

Besides, the rollover cost in Nifty also came down to roughly 40 points compared to average 60 points, showing aggressive shorts.

We believe 11,300 on the Nifty50 would act as a strong hurdle while downside currently seems capped at 10,750.

Top stocks with long rollovers are ACC, Union Bank of India, Apollo Tyres, CESC, and Biocon. Top stocks with short rollovers include names like BPCL, IOC, NIIT Technologies, Kajaria, and HUL.

A) The momentum in the above-mentioned stocks is a result of strong quarterly performance in Q1FY20, wherein most of the other companies (including few Nifty majors) reported tepid results.

HDFC AMC is one of the best performing life insurance companies posting better AUM for the quarter, while Bata India posted margin led growth. Dr. Lal Pathlabs reported strong volume performance for June quarter and is expected to post higher volume and profitability led growth in FY20.

Apollo hospitals, apart from delivering a strong quarter, has guided for debt reduction and stated that it is likely to reduce promoter pledge. Asian Paints and Berger both posted strong revenue and profits (due to lower crude oil prices).

It would be unfair to say that TINA factor is playing in some of these stocks as despite hovering at 52-week highs, most of the companies are leaders in their respective sectors, have been consistent performers and have good long-term growth prospects going ahead.

Nevertheless, we would advise investors to book partial profit, as there might be some consolidation in the near-term given stretched valuations.

A) The recent pick-up in monsoon bodes well for the Indian economy. However, uneven distribution of rainfall could impact farmers’ productivity.

Hence, market participants would keep a close watch on the progress of monsoon in September. Further, the markets would take cues from auto numbers and also from the commentary provided by auto companies.

The CPI/IIP numbers would also be on the market radar as it would provide further direction on where the interest rates are headed. We expect yet another weak IIP data and subdued inflation numbers.

On the global front, there have been talks of a fresh round of meetings between US-China to ease tensions. This would be one of the key developments to watch for domestic as well as global investors.

Q) What is your take on the mega-merger of PSBs?