Sensex gyrates nearly 1,000 points as Russia-Ukraine standoff unnerves investors

The Russia-Ukraine crisis continued to weigh on investor sentiment as the domestic equity market settled lower for the fourth consecutive session on February 21.

The benchmark BSE Sensex gyrated 975 points during the trade as investors tried to make sense of conflicting headlines emerging out of Russia, the US and Europe.

The day started with hope as news wire hit the trading terminals with reports that French President Emmanuel Macron has brokered a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joseph Biden to meet in a summit to discuss the border tensions in Ukraine. A summit, the world hoped, would ensure that all issues are resorted before a bullet is fired.

That optimism lasted as long as traders’ morning tea amid reports of ceasefire violations in the Eastern border of Ukraine in separatists dominated region of Donetsk People’s Republic. By lunch, market’s hope turned to gloom as Russia suggested that there were no definite plans for a summit with the US.

With investors unwilling to risk being vulnerable to negative developments on the Ukraine-Russia front, most chose to cut back on adding positions leading the Nifty 50 and BSE-Sensex to close 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent lower.

“Markets are in wait and watch mode in line with global peers and closely monitoring the Russia-Ukraine crisis for cues. Meanwhile, the volatile swings in the index combined with the selling in broader markets are making traders’ life difficult,” Ajit Mishra, vice president of research at Religare Broking said.

Investors in the broader market, usually the mom-and-pop retail investors, had difficulty holding their nerves with midcap and smallcap stocks getting more hammered than their largecap peers.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 index closed 1.2 percent and 2.7 percent lower, respectively, as investors sought exit rather bravery of holding long positions overnight.

The uncertainty of the market was captured succinctly in the performance of the volatility gauge, India VIX, which ended the day 3.3 percent higher at 22.9. In the options of the Nifty 50, too, indecisive was the theme as traders sold both out-of-money call and put options.

If investors expect relief from the nauseating ride, none is likely to be forthcoming. Beyond the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the ruling party at Centre - Bharatiya Janata Party faces a litmus test in early March in Uttar Pradesh and the US Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell looks set to sign off on the first lift-off in US interest rates in the post-COVID era.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.