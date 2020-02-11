App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street enters last leg of the earnings season; inflation, IIP data likely to dictate trend

Going forward, market would take cues from the last leg of earnings season and global developments on the Coronavirus outbreak.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Ajit Mishra

The Indian market continued to decline for the second consecutive session on February 10 led by non-supportive global cues.

Close

The Nifty index ended lower by 0.6 percent at 12,032 levels. Among the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap ended with losses of 0.8 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

VP & Senior Technical Analyst, Equity Research|Religare Broking

On the sector front, all the indices ended with losses wherein metal, auto and consumer durables were the top losers.

Going forward, market would take cues from the last leg of earnings season and global developments on the Coronavirus outbreak.

On the domestic front, key macroeconomic data like CPI, IIP, and WPI this week would be actively tracked by the investors.

We continue to maintain our cautious stance at current levels due to lacklustre earnings season and stretched valuations.

This week, there’ll be a list of important macroeconomic data viz. CPI Inflation and IIP data scheduled on February 12 and WPI inflation on February 14.

The data should provide cues for the economic outlook as inflation is expected to peak out in January and IIP is also likely to improve indicating that growth has bottomed out.

We’re now in the last leg of the earnings season, participants would be eyeing earnings from some of the prominent names like GAIL, Coal India, BPCL, Hindalco, Ashok Leyland, IRCTC and SAIL along with several others.

The recent recovery indicates buoyancy in the index, however, sustainability above 11,900 would be critical for a further surge.

On the higher side, 12,300-12,400 would continue to act as a resistance zone. We’re seeing a mixed trend on the sectoral front thus traders should maintain extra caution during the stock selection.

Here is a list of stocks that could give 4-5% returns in the next 3-4 weeks:

Biocon: Buy| Target: Rs 322| Stop-Loss: Rs 294| Upside 5%

Biocon has posted a fresh breakout from its 2-month long consolidation phase. The breakout was supported by a noticeable rise in volume.

The chart pattern and confirmation indicators are pointing towards a steady rise from hereon. We advise traders creating fresh longs within Rs 303-306.

Hindustan Unilever: Buy| Target: Rs 2,250| Stop-Loss: Rs 2100| Upside 4.6%


We’re seeing a mixed trend on the FMCG front and HUL has been outshining most of its peers. It has taken a pause around its record high after a sharp surge, providing fresh buying opportunity to those who missed earlier.All indications are in the favor of fresh breakout in the near future. We thus advise traders to use this phase and accumulate in the given range of 2140-2150.

Punjab National Bank: Sell February Futures| Target: Rs 55| Stop-loss: Rs 60| Downside 5.2%

PNB has been trading in a downtrend in line with other PSU banking counters and there’s still no sign of reversal. It’s currently trading near its 52-week low and likely to maintain this bias ahead as well. We advise creating fresh shorts in the mentioned zone of 58-58.50.

(The author is VP - Research, Religare Broking)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





First Published on Feb 11, 2020 09:06 am

tags #December quarter earnings #IIP #inflation #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #stock recommendations #Technical Recommendations

