Last Updated : May 24, 2019 10:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Zee Entertainment, L&T rise 3-5% each, PSU banks gain, VIX dives

The top Nifty gainers included Zee Entertainment which jumped 4 percent followed by L&T, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra and BPCL while the top losers are ONGC, Adani Ports, Titan Company, HUL and Tech Mahindra.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Nifty adding 29 points and is trading at 11,686 while the Sensex is up 99 points and is trading at 38,911 mark.

Nifty PSU Bank gained close to 2 percent led by Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank and Union Bank of India.

Infra stocks are also buzzing in this morning session led by Larsen & Toubro, BHEL, Interglobe Aviation, Bharti Airtel, NCC and Tata Power.

From the real estate space, the top gainers are Indiabulls Real Estate, Sobha, Sunteck Realty, DLF, Oberoi Realty and Godrej Properties among others.

related news

However, with strength in rupee, IT stocks are trading lower with loses from TCS, Tech Mahindra, Tata Elxsi and HCL Tech.

From the oil & gas space, HPCL and BPCL traded in the green while Reliance Industries shed 1 percent.

India VIX is down 11.13 percent at 17.25 levels.

The most active stocks were GRUH Finance which is down over 6 percent followed by Reliance Industries, SBI, L&T and Zee Entertainment.

City Union Bank, INOX Leisure, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Maharashtra Scooters and Refex Industries have hit new 52-week high on NSE.

Stocks which hit new 52-week low included Gammon Infrastructure, Jubilant Life Sciences, Mercator, Natco Pharma, Sterlite Technologies, Excel Realty and Jaypee Infratech among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 1046 stocks advanced and 551 declined while 493 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1118 stocks advanced, 657 declined and 76 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 24, 2019 10:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

