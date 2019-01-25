App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 12:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Zee Entertainment falls 4%, hits new 52-week low; YES Bank spikes 6%, RIL gains

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 722 stocks advancing and 893 declining while 443 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 999 stocks advanced, 1233 declined and 157 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian benchmark indices continues to in trade in the green but has come of the high point of the day in this Friday afternoon session with the Nifty50 up 44 points, trading at 10,894 while the Sensex added 167 points and was trading at 36,362.

At 12:35 hrs, Nifty Energy was up half a percent led by Indian Oil Corporation and HPCL which added over 1 percent followed by Reliance Industries, BPCL and GAIL India.

Infra stocks were also buzzing with gains from Bharti Infratel which jumped 5 percent followed by Bharti Airtel, IRB Infra, Larsen & Toubro, NBCC India, Reliance Power and Siemens.

From the IT space, the top gainers were HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra.

related news

However, Nifty Media was down over 2 percent dragged by Dish TV which tanked 6 percent followed by Zee Entertainment which fell 4 percent. The other losers included Jagran Prakashan, UFO Moviez and EROS International Media.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers were Edelweiss Financial, DHFL and GRUH Finance while the top losers were Tata Communications, Adani Power and Supreme Industries.

The top BSE smallcap gainers included Deepak Fertilisers, Vipul Industries and Asian Granito while the top losers were Linde India which tanked 17 percent followed by Steel Exchange India and Himadri Speciality Chemicals.

The top gainers from NSE included YES Bank which spiked 6 percent followed by Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, UPL and HCL Tech while the top losers included UltraTech Cement, Zee Entertainment, Hero MotoCorp, JSW Steel and Asian Paints.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HEG and Biocon.

Odisha Cement, Refex Industries, Sagardeep Alloys and Wipro have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

127 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like ABG Shipyard, Andhra Cements, Arvind, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Defence and Infrastructure, Bharat Road Network, Dena Bank, Dish TV, Gateway Distriparks, Hindustan Zinc, Inox Wind, ICICI Securities, KPIT Technologies, Mercator, Patel Engineering, Punj Lloyd, Tata Elxsi and Zee Entertainment Enterprises among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Jan 25, 2019 12:58 pm

#Bharti Airtel #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty50 #NSE #Reliance Industries #Sensex #Yes Bank #Zee Entertainment

