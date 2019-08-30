D-Street Buzz: Zee Ent, YES Bank jump 2-3%; Bharti Infratel drags, RIL most active

Benchmark indices have turned green ahead of GDP data and government announcement on PSB consolidation plan. Sensex is up 191 points at 37,260 mark while the Nifty added 29 points and is trading at 10,977 level.

Nifty FMCG added over a percent led by Hindustan Unilever, GSK Consumer and United Spirits which jumped over 2 percent each followed by ITC, Tata Global Beverage, Godrej Consumer, Colgate Palmolive and Dabur India.

Pharma stocks are also buzzing with gains from Sun Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, GSK Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Piramal Enterprises and Cipla.

Metal stocks continue to shine led by Hindalco Industries, JSPL, JSW Steel and Tata Steel which are up 2 percent each followed by NMDC, Vedanta, NALCO and Hindustan Zinc.

From the real estate space, the top gainers are Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, DLF and Indiabulls Real Estate.

Nifty Energy shed half a percent dragged by HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, ONGC and NTPC. However, heavyweight Reliance Industries added half a percent.

India VIX is up 0.43 percent and is trading at 16.50.

The top Nifty50 gainers include YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Zee Entertainment and Hindustan Unilever while the top losers are Bharti Infratel, Coal India, Power Grid, ONGC and Eicher Motors.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, State Bank of India and Axis Bank.

Among the Nifty50 names, 33 stocks advanced while 17 declined.

215 stocks hit new 52- week low on BSE including Cyient, Jyothy Labs and Godrej Industries among others while Bata India, Petronet LNG, MCX India, Nestle India and HDFC AMC hit 52-week high.

