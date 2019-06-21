D-Street Buzz: YES Bank top Nifty losers, down 4%, Maruti extends fall; Glenmark hits 52-week low

Benchmark indices including the Nifty and the Sensex have extended the morning loses with Nifty down 89 points and is trading at 11,742 while the Sensex shed 355 points and is trading at 39,246 level.

Auto stocks trade in the red, the top losers are Maruti Suzuki which shed over 3 percent after global brokerage house UBS downgraded its rating to sell from buy amid sharp volume decline. The research house also slashed its price target on the stock by 27.5 percent to Rs 5800 from Rs 8000 per share earlier, implying 13 percent potential downside from current levels.

The other losers are Motherson Sumi Systems, TVS Motor Company and Ashok Leyland.

Pharma stocks continue to drag led by Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Divis Labs, Glenmark Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs and Sun Pharma.

From the IT space, the top losers are Oracle Financial Services, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro.

Selective infra stocks are down in this afternoon session led by Bharti Infratel, CG Power, Interglobe Aviation, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Communications, Power Grid, Tata Communications and Siemens.

India VIX is up 2.79 percent and is trading at 14.39 levels.

The top gainers from the NSE include UPL, Hindalco Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank and UltraTech Cement while the top losers are YES Bank, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, Bharti Infratel and Sun Pharma.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, UPL, HDFC and Maruti Suzuki.

283 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Capital Trust, Asian Hotels, Eveready Industries, Eros International Media, Ashapura Intimates, Mercator, Castex Technologies, eClerx Services, Alembic Pharma, Emami, Glenmark Pharma and TVS Srichakra among others.