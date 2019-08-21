D-Street Buzz: YES Bank, Tata Motors fall 3-4% each; ITC hits 52-week low, HDFC Bank gains

The Indian benchmark indices are trading flat with Sensex up 31 points at 37,358.96 mark while the Nifty has managed to stay in the green and is trading at 11,020 level.

Metal stocks are under pressure, the top losers are Hindalco Industries and Jindal Steel & Power which are down over 2 percent each followed by Tata Steel, NMDC and SAIL.

From the real estate space, the top losers are Oberoi Realty, Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Sobha and Sunteck Realty.

Nifty FMCG is down half a percent dragged by ITC, Jubilant Foodworks, United Breweries, Godrej Consumer and Britannia Industries.

Nifty IT is trading in the green led by Infosys, Tata Elxsi, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra.

Yes Bank fell over 5 percent hitting their fresh 52-week low following worries over the valuation of stake in Gautam Thapar's CG Power, which has been hit by allegations of financial irregularities.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories fell over 2 percent after the company was issued Form 483 with eight observations by the USFDA after the inspection of its Duvvada facility in Andhra Pradesh.

India VIX is marginally down 0.06 percent and is trading at 16.62.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Eicher Motors, BPCL, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Maruti Suzuki while the top losers are Tata Motors, YES Bank, Hindalco Industries, Bharti Infratel and Tata Steel.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Indiabulls Housing, State Bank of India and Tata Motors.

229 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including SAIL, YES Bank, Raymond, Andhra Bank, BHEL, MRPL, Edelweiss Financial, Wockhardt, Cummins India, NCC, ITC, Britannia Industries and ONGC among others.

579 stocks advanced and 1057 declined while 471 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 725 stocks advanced, 1161 declined and 118 remained unchanged.